Physical 100’s final episode dropped on Netflix on February 21, 2023. Some of the final challenges on the show blew fans’ minds and many want to know more about the weight of the Punishment of Atlas rock.

The contestants can be seen taking part in the Punishment of Atlas challenge during episode 7 of the Netflix show.

Some of the final quests on Physical 100 had the theme of ancient mythology. The five quests included The Punishment of Atlas, The Fire of Prometheus, The Wings of Icarus, The Punishment of Sisyphus, and The Tail of Orouboros.

Physical 100’s ‘punishment’ episode

Towards the end of Physical 100 episode 7, it’s revealed that the contestants are set to take part in five quests based on ancient mythology.

The Punishment of Atlas was the first quest. Four contestants had to hold a rock (symbolizing the globe) for as long as possible until there was one person left standing.

The competitors on the show said that it sounded like “actual torture” before taking part in the first quest on the Netflix series.

What is the Physical 100 Punishment of Atlas rock weight?

The Physical 100 contestants announced as taking part in the Punishment of Atlas were Jo Jin-Hyeong, Kim Sik, Kim Kang-Min, and Shin Bo Mi Re.

If they drop the rock during the challenge, they are out of the competition.

During Physical 100 episode 8, Kim Kang-Min is asked how heavy he thinks the Atlas rock weighs, he replies: “Over 50kg.”

Contestants Jo Jin-Hyeong and Kim Sik held up the boulders for over two hours. But it was Jin-Hyeong who won the quest.

Another of the challenges, The Punishment of Sisyphus, sees the contestants have to push a 100kg boulder up a hill.

Physical 100’s Tail of Ouroboros distance

Another detail that Physical 100 fans wanted to know more about was the Tail of Ouroboros distance.

The Netflix series contestants estimated during episode 7 that the track was 250m-300m long.

Episode 8 saw the contestants take part in The Tail of Ouroboros challenge.

