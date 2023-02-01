Physical 100 dropped on Netflix on January 24. Now, fans want to know more about what’s to come in quest 2.

The first two epiosde of the survivial reality show dropped on Netflix in 2023, January 30 saw episodes 3 and 4 arrive on the platform and viewers can’t get enough.

Physical 100 has been likened to Squid Games and sees 100 people competing to prove that they have the perfect physique. Let’s take a look at what quest 2 will involve and who is still in the contest.

© 2022

Physical 100 eliminates 50 contestants

Within just the first few episodes of Physical 100, half of the show’s contestants were eliminated.

Episode 1 saw 100 competitors enter a room filled with casts of their torsos. However, it wasn’t long before 50 people were sent home.

The first challenge saw the contestants split into two groups of 50 and they had to hang with their arms for as long as they could suspended above a pool of water.

Physical 100 quest 2

As Physical 100 episodes 3 and 4 are released, fans get to see the competition continue.

In episode 4, the cast is set to take part in ‘quest 2’.

Quest 2 was announced after the 50 remaining contestants took a short break.

After quest 2, only half of the contestants will remain, meaning that 25 people will be left in the competition.

What does quest 2 involve?

The second quest on Physical 100 is a team match.

Many of the show’s contestants were pleased to be taking part in a team match.

The contestants are set to compete in teams of five. They had to select ten team leaders to lead each group.

Using a stamp, each contestant had to select three team members they’d like to compete with.

After voting was complete, the ten team leaders were announced as: Yun Sung-bin, Nam Kyung-jin, Kwak Myung-sik, Choo Sung-hoon, Tarzan, Kim Sang-wook, Ma Sun-ho, Jo Jin-Hyeong, Jang Seong-min and Jang Eun-sil.

The contestant with the most votes was Yun Sung-bin.

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK