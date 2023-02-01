Nam Koung-jin is one of the 100 competitors taking part in a brand new Netflix series – Physical 100.

The Netflix show has been liked to a ‘real-life Squid Games’ and sees contestants taking part in all kinds of challenges that test their physical ability.

Wrestler Nam Koung-jin is one of the show’s stand-out cast members. So, let’s find out more about him, including how he fared in a fight against another Physical 100 contender.

WARNING PHYSICAL 100 EPISODE 3 AND 4 SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nam Kyung-jin is a wrestler

Speaking on Physical 100 episode 3, Nam Kyung-jin said that he’s been wrestling for 20 years and that he’s been on the national team for 12 years.

He added that his “muscles are for real-life action” and that he thinks “he can beat anybody.”

Nam Kyung-jin went up against Park Jung-ho during episode 3 and said that he’d “smash him to pieces.”

Nam Kyung-jin is a team leader

As Physical 100’s fourth episode came around, fans had learned some more about Nam Kyung-jin.

He beat Park Jung-ho in ‘Arena B’ and celebrated his success with some impressive backflips.

Kyung-jin clearly earned his fellow cast members’ respect as he was chosen to be one of the team leaders in quest 2 during episode 4.

He was selected as one of the 10 competitors who will lead a team of five in the next challenge.

Meet the Physical 100 star on Instagram

With almost 20k followers, Nam Kyung-jin can be found on Instagram at @wrestler_nam.

He writes that he’s a sportsperson in his IG bio and adds a link to his YouTube channel.

The Physical 100 star has a fanbase of over 8,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Nam Kyung-jin shares snaps on his Instagram page of his grueling workouts as well as some of the things he gets up to in his downtime such as fishing.

