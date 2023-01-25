Choo Sung Hoon is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix series.

Physical 100 has been hailed as a ‘real-life Squid Game’ by viewers. The show dropped on the streaming service on January 24.

So, let’s get to know one of the stars of the Netflix show a little more. He’s competing against athletes, Olympians, YouTubers, fitness models, bodybuilders, and many more gym fanatics.

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Who is Choo Sung Hoon?

Yoshihiro Akiyama is also known as Choo Sung Hoon. Some will also know the Physical 100 star as Sexyama.

He’s 47 years old and was born in Osaka, Japan.

Choo Sung Hoon is married. He and his wife, model Shiho Yano, have been together since 2009.

They have a daughter together named Choo Sarang. She was born in 2011.

Physical 100 star has been on TV before

From the age of three, Choo Sung Hoo began training as a Judoka.

He had a successful career in Judo and won gold at the 2001 Asian Judo Championships.

Choo Sung Hoo later went on to embark on an MMA career, making his debut in 2004. Per his UFC bio, he won 15 of his fights and lost six.

Sport is clearly Choo Sung Hoo’s forté, but he’s also no stranger to TV.

He was a guest star on 2 Days & 1 Night, starred on reality show The Return of Superman, The First Business in the World, Now, Follow Me, and Fighter.

Meet Choo Sung Hoon on Instagram

Many of the Physical 100 cast members are well known, not only in their field but worldwide.

Choo Sung Hoon is one of the better-known contestants and that’s clear to see when we take a look at his Instagram following of over 415k.

Follow the Physical 100 star on IG at @akiyamachoo.

The Netflix star shares a link to his clothing brand, SUNG 1975, in his IG bio.

With 252k followers, his daughter, Choo Sarang, is also on Instagram at @choosarang_official.

