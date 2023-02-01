CrossFit athlete Hwang Bit-yeo-ul is one of 100 contestants taking part in a unique new reality series in 2023.

She is one of Physical 100‘s competitors. The series sees many physically fit competitors taking part in challenges in a bid to be crowned as having the best physique of all.

There are all kinds of sportspeople taking part in the show including bodybuilders, gymnasts, wrestlers, and CrossFit pros like Hwang Bit-yeo-ul.

Meet Hwang Bit-yeo-ul

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul is a CrossFit athlete.

She was one of the first Physical 100 contestants to take part in a challenge during episode 1.

The Netflix star had to hang using her arms for as long as possible over a pool of water. Whoever lasted the longest won the challenge. Hwang Bit-yeo-ul was the last woman remaining in the challenge and came in third place.

She was described by her fellow competitors as “amazing,” and “the ace.”

She made it to Physical 100’s Quest 2

Half of the Physical 100 contestants were eliminated after Quest 1.

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul was one of the remaining competitors in episodes 3 and 4 which came out on January 31.

The CrossFitter was selected to be a member of Nam Kyung-jin’s team during Quest 2 featured in episode 4.

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul is on Instagram

With around 10k followers, Hwang Bit-yeo-ul can be found on Instagram at @bityeoul.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a sportsperson, CrossFit Semifinal Athlete, and a Lululemon ambassador.

Her Instagram page shows how dedicated she is to sports.

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul shares photos and videos of herself working out as well as some snaps of herself enjoying the outdoors.

She also shares a sports team that she’s a part of in her IG bio, so it appears that the CrossFitter is no stranger to competing in a group.

