Netflix’s brand new Squid Games-style reality show, Physical 100, brings Jang Eun-Sil and more competitors to screens in 2023.

Episode 1 of the show saw fitness fanatics of all shapes and sizes all congregate and get to know one another in a room filled with casts of their torsos.

From Olympic gold winners to YouTube fitness stars, arm wrestling champs to bodybuilders, the Netflix shows sees many people with enviable physiques taking part in the tough competition.

Screenshot from Physical 100 episode 1 – Netflix

Meet Jang Eun-Sil

Jang Eun-Sil was immediately complimented for her athletic physique when she entered the room during Physical 100 episode 1.

Per her United World Wrestling profile, she wrestles in the ‘seniors’ category and her weight class is listed as 68kg.

She placed 28th in the 2018 Senior World Championships, 7th in the 2018 Asian Games, and 6th in the 2018 China Open.

She’s a wrestler and CrossFit fanatic

Speaking during Phsyical 100 episode 1, Jang Eun-Sil said that she’s a “female wrestler” who has been practicing the sport for the past seven years.

She also loves CrossFit and Ssireum – which is traditional Korean wrestling.

Jang Eun-Sil said that she’s done “nothing but work out for the past 20 years.”

Is Jang Eun-Sil on Instagram?

Yes! With 109k followers at the time of writing, Jang Eun-Sil can be found on Instagram at @sillllling.

The Physical 100 star shares snaps of herself practicing all kinds of sports on her Instagram page.

She can be seen playing basketball, wrestling, and weightlifting as well as posting some photos of herself fitness modeling.

Jang Eun-Sil also has over 64k subscribers on her YouTube channel. She shares wrestling vlogs and short clips of her workouts. The Netflix star also takes her subscribers along on vlogs where she has photoshoots and models.

With over 47k followers, she can also be found on TikTok under the same handle. She shows off her physical abilities in some of her TikTok videos.

