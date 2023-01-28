Seol Ki Kwan is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a unique Netflix show in 2023. He’s a bodybuilder with an impressive social media following.

Physical 100 is a brand new Netflix series that aims to “study the most perfect physique, regardless of gender, age and race.”

The Netflix show kicked off on January 24 and gave viewers its first two episodes. Fans are left on a cliffhanger at the end of episode 2 which sees Seol Ki Kawn and Agent H fight.

Seol Kikwan is a bodybuilder

Seol Kikwan introduces himself on Physical 100 episode 1 as a national team bodybuilder and says that he’s a “show off.”

He competes in bodybuilding competitions and clearly enjoys a challenge as he’s taking part in Physical 100.

Seol Kikwan’s first competition on the Netflix show involved having to hang from a bar in mid-air and outlast the other contestants.

He’s an eight-time world champion and is very famous for his achievements.

Physical 100 gets tough for the bodybuilder

While many of the Physical 100 contestants dropped from the bar shortly after the challenge began, Seol Kikwan made it to fifth place.

He later had to fight against his fellow competitor, Agent H, in episode 2.

Fans were left on the edge of their seats and will have to wait until episode 3 comes out to find out who won the fight.

Meet Seol Kikwan on Instagram

With 88.5k followers, Seol Kikwan can be found on Instagram at @kikwan_seol.

He writes in his bio that he’s a sportsperson and shares links to supplement brands and gym wear.

Soel Kikwan has 129k subscribers on his YouTube channel. The bodybuilder joined the national team in his late twenties and now has built up a large fan base over the years.

Many of his fellow contestants say that Soel Kikwan is not only physically capable in bodybuilding but in all things physical. More said that he has an “amazing physique,” and that “anyone who is serious about working out has heard of him.”

Judging by the Physical 100 star’s Instagram page, he’s a family man and has a wife and two children.

He also appears to be friends with Choo Sung Hoon, AKA Sexyama. The two are pictured together on his Instagram page.

