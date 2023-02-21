Netflix’s Korean reality series, Physical 100, has finally reached its end – but who was the winner of the final quest?

When it dropped on Netflix on 24 January 2023, Physical: 100 immediately gained traction, not only in South Korea but worldwide. Fans felt as though they had really formed a bond with the players. We watched in fear as they swang over a pool, played a grueling game of tag, and held a boulder above their heads for two hours.

Think: Squid Games, Ninja Warrior, and Total Wipeout mashed up into one game show and there is only one winner. That’s right, the show has whittled it down to just one superhuman out of the 100 contestants that the show began with.

Let’s discover, who won Physical 100.

Credit: Netflix/Physical 100

Who is the Physical 100 winner?

Woo Jin-yong won Physical 100.

Four contestants competed alongside Woo Jin-yong in the fifth and final quest; Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, and Jung Hae-min.

Woo Jin-yong won the game over Jung Hae-min, meaning he won the prize reward of 300 million won; this works out to be around $244,000.

Final quest competitions explored

In episode 9 they took part in four games, beginning with a tug of war, where Kim Min-cheol was eliminated. In the second game, the contestants worked in pairs to see who could flip the most squares onto their colors.

Jung Hae-min and Park Jin-yong won, meaning Jo Jin-hyeong and Woo Jin-yong went head-to-head again to compete for the third spot. Jo Jin-hyeong was then eliminated.

The third game was a bleep test with each of the three contestants running in a triangle and returning to where they started before the next signal. Park Jin-yong was eliminated as a result.

In the last game, the last two contestants Woo Jin-yong won and Jung Hae-min competed in a grueling rope-pulling challenge. The contestants had to pull the rope until it became loose, they would then hit their opponent’s torso with the other end to win the competition.

Who is Woo Jin-yong?

Woo Jin-yong was born in 1986 and is currently 36 years old.

He is a cross-fit athlete and a snowboard cross-player, Woo has now earned the title of the fittest survivor on Physical 100.

Jin-yong graduated from Chung-Ang University and after gaining his master’s degree in Physical Education; he became a PE teacher. However, he then took part in his mandatory military service as a Korean marine, according to reports.

Whilst he was in Canada in 2007, doing language training, Jin-yong took up snowboarding. He then became a snowboard instructor and decided to take the sport up professionally. He has been a coach for South Korea’s National Snowboarding Team and was also the President of the Snowboard Committee of South Korea.