Indian Matchmaking is fast becoming one of Netflix’s shows of the summer, peering into the international world of marriage matchmaking.

Sima Taparia, one of Mumbai’s top matchmakers, heads up the show. She tries to help singletons, who for some reason or other have yet to find their match. Using her meticulous method to narrow down candidates, the participants go on a string of dates before settling on ‘The One’.

One of the most talked about daters on the show is naturally Pradhyuman, a picky jewellery designer who has turned down over 150 marriage proposals.

So, just who is Pradhyuman Maloo? Find out more about the Indian Matchmaking star here, plus where he is in 2020.

Who is Pradhyuman Maloo?

Pradhyuman Maloo was born in Kolkata in May 1989. This makes him currently 31 years old.

Pradhyuman is a jewellery designer now based in Mumbai. He works for a company called Nornament, which is set to open soon.

After graduating from HR College in Mumbai, Pradhyuman headed to London. When in the Big Smoke, Pradhyuman completed a post grad at Cass Business School.

Pradhyuman on Indian Matchmaking

If you have yet to watch all of Indian Matchmaking season 1, be prepare for some *spoilers* for Pradhyuman’s time on the show.

Given that Pradhyuman had already turned down hundreds of women, Sima Taparia knew she was in for a challenge. But surprisingly, Pradhyuman turned out to be one of the lesser picky clients on the show.

He was matched with Delhi-based model and actress Rushali Roi and the two instantly clicked. Vegetarian Pradhyuman bonded with Rushali over their mutual love of animals. They even went horse riding on a romantic date, and things looked like they were going well for the couple.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the two. Pradhyuman told the LA Times: “We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead… I’m still looking for the right one.”

Where is Pradhyuman now?

We found Pradhyuman on Instagram to see where he is following the Netflix series.

Pradhyuman is still single and enjoying his jet setting lifestyle. We found him on Instagram under the handle @pradhyum.m.

Although things did not work out romantically between himself and Rushali, they have remained friends. They follow, like and comment on each other’s posts. They even shared pictures from the show as the release day approached, and tagged each other in them. If not romance, friendship will do!

