Lana Lagomarsini stars in a brand new Netflix series Pressure Cooker. The show is the first-ever house reality cooking contest.

She is one of the 11 accomplished chefs who go head to head in the competition. There aren’t any judges on Pressure Cooker, the pressure is certainly going to be felt among the cast as they have to judge one another’s dishes.

The Netflix show, which dropped on January 6, also sees the chefs living in the same house. The heat is turned up for the contestants as there’s a $100,000 prize waiting for the winner.

© 2022

Meet Lana Lagomarsini

Lana Lagomarsini is a 32-year-old private chef who hails from the Bronx, New York. She currently resides in Harlem.

Speaking on Netflix’s Pressure Cooker, Lana said that she’s “not the kind of gal to play games.”

Per Lana’s website, she’s an internationally renowned private chef. She writes that she attended Northeastern University from 2008 to 2013 and the Culinary Institute of America from 2014 to 2016 on LinkedIn.

She began her cheffing career as a Chef De Partie at Restaurant Daniel in New York.

Lana on Pressure Cooker

Lana is one of the 11 chefs taking part in Pressure Cooker.

The chef was keen to show off her talents on the Netflix show with the first challenge underway in episode 1.

Lana also had to pick people to form a team in episodes 1 and 2 and had to show off her leadership skills.

After giving advice to her fellow competitor, Renee, Lana said in episode 2: “I rarely see another woman that looks like me in fine dining and it’s notably and notoriously hard on people of color and women in general…”

Is the Pressure Cooker chef on Instagram?

Yes. Lana has a private Instagram page at @lanalagomarsini, but it’s set to private.

She also has a cooking Instagram page at @lana_cooks where she writes in her bio: “Heart to plate cooking.”

Lana’s Instagram page is packed full with snaps of stunning-looking dishes and delicious treats.

Everything from pork ribs to flan, cornbread blueberry muffins, and arancini can be found on her page – and it all looks to die for!

WATCH PRESSURE COOKER ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK