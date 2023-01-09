Pressure Cooker is the latest cooking show to land on Netflix, with a cast of well-established chefs, including deli owner Liv Bin.

The show is different from other cooking shows, however, as the contestants judge each other’s food rather than celebrity chefs. As well as just cooking together, the chefs also live together, so it’s not only the kitchen where the drama will be heating up.

We take a look into Liv Bin’s time on Pressure Cooker and take a snoop through her Instagram.

*** Warning: Spoilers incoming ***

Who is Liv Bin?

Liv Ben is a 25-year-old chef and co-owner of a deli in Los Angeles.

She says she’s clashed heads before with chefs that sometimes feel threatened and insecure about themselves because of her position at her age.

Her ultimate goal is to become the youngest female chef to earn a Michelin star. She said winning the show would definitely make that a lot easier.

Liv Bin’s Pressure Cooker journey

Liv’s time on the show was brief, and unfortunately, she was the first chef to be eliminated, after receiving four votes from her fellow contestants.

The chef said she suffers from stage fright, and said she can definitely make better food than what she prepared in the series. Fellow chefs were upset to see her go and promised they would visit her restaurant.

However, it wasn’t the end of Liv’s Pressure Cooker journey, when she returned to judge her ex-housemate’s food in episode 2.

Being in such a high position at a young age, there’s no doubt the chef’s career will go from strength to strength.

Liv Bin on Instagram

Liv Ben can be found on Instagram at @livbinlivbin. At the time of writing, she has just over 2000 followers on the platform.

Fans of the Netflix cooking show have taken to Liv’s posts to show their support. One commented: “Just started watching the show and rooting for you.”

We’re sure that when Liv receives her Michelin star, her Instagram will be the first place to find out.

