Mike Eckles is one of the chefs starring on Netflix’s new show Pressure Cooker. As well as sharing a kitchen, the contestants are also sharing a living space over the course of filming.

The chefs living together is not the only unique aspect of the show. Unlike your typical cooking show, it is the contestants who will judge each other, not celebrity chefs.

The 11 contestants will be battling it out to win the $100,000 prize. We take a closer look at contestant Mike Eckles and what he’s up to now.

*** Warning: Spoilers incoming ***

Who is Mike from Pressure Cooker?

Mike Eckles is a 26-year-old private chef.

He is the owner of the private chef company Abode Fine Dining, based in Blooming Hills Michigan. As per their website, the company’s cuisine is focused on, but not limited to, seasonality, modern techniques with French/ Italian flavors.

Speaking on the Netflix show, Mike said he was referred to as “Big Mike” at his previous restaurant. He says he’s the smallest guy but acts like the biggest guy in the room, and that’s what makes him very competitive.

Mike’s Pressure Cooker journey

Mike plays a prominent role in the show, and the final episode shows him having to decide who to take into the final with him, and who to send packing. He chose to send home Renee and Sergei, leaving him and Robbie in the final.

The two had to battle it out by preparing a well-thought-out four-course menu, which represents their journey through food.

They weren’t in it alone though. The pair both had to choose a sous chef to help them in the final. Mike went with Lana, whilst Robbie chose Ed.

It was a close call in the end, but with four votes to five, it was Robbie Jester who went home with the crown.

The chef has been getting a lot of love since the show aired

Although Mike did not win the show, the private chef really showed off his skills and expertise throughout the course of the season.

It seems like Abode Fine Dining is going from strength to strength, and their mouth-watering dishes have been getting a lot of love and support on Instagram since the show aired.

One fan commented: “You were definitely my favorite Chef to watch your plates are beautiful.

Another penned: “I loved the show. Your food looks amazing. We binge-watched from beginning to end.”

We’re sure this won’t be the last we’ll see of Mike on our screens!

