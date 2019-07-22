University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

American football lends itself well to documentary series. The highs and lows of the game, the players at the heart of it and the school drama that ensues makes it a perfect blend of emotions and a riveting watch.

Peter Berg – creator of the OG American football movie Friday Night Lights – captured the essence of why the sport lends itself so well to documentary in his Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Season 2 dropped early in 2018 and so fans of the show are already impatient that a third has not been released.

So when will QB1 season 3 be released? We’ve got all the info about the upcoming season, from its start date to what to expect and more.

Will there be a QB1 season 3?

The first two series of QB1 originally aired on Verizon’s now-defunct streaming platform, Go90, before it made the move to Netflix.

Complex Networks has been behind the production of the show since the first season and now have a licensing agreement with Netflix and Hulu. So although we did not get the third season on its usual release date, it is definitely in the works.

Digiday reported that “Season 3 will premiere later this year on Netflix”.

QB1 season 3: Release date

Season 1 kicked off on February 13th, 2018 and season 2 on February 28th, 2018.

There was a clear filming schedule for both seasons which has changed due to the change in production hands. But plans are still going ahead for the third series to be released in 2019.

Although as they have not yet started filming and are planning to start this autumn, we’re not sure they’ll get production done before the year is out.

We anticipate the release date for QB1 season 3 to be more aligned with its previous release schedule and see it released in January – February 2020.

We will update this page with any new information about the third season’s release date.

What to expect from the third season

So far, one new quarterback has been confirmed as the star of the third season.

Carson Beck, Mandarin High School’s quarterback, is confirmed on the show. Carson is currently rated as the no. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class and is committed to joining the Georgia Bulldogs.

But there are also two rumoured QBs for the next season of the show. They are Oklahoma Sooners signee Spencer Rattler and Kentucky Wildcats commit Nik Scalzo.

We would expect the third season to follow a similar pattern of following three QBs as they begin their journeys out of high school and into the world of semi-pro college football.

