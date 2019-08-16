University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

QB1: Beyond the Lights is back for a third instalment and this season sees some of the best football QBs the nation has seen in years take centre stage.

This year, the Netflix docu-series is focussing on Nik Scalzo, Lance LeGendre and Arizona’s Spencer Rattler. These three quarterbacks are at the most pivotal moments in their footballing careers to date and have the weight of the game, the team and their futures on them.

So where is the star of the show Spencer Rattler now and who is he playing for?

Here’s everything you need to know about Spencer Rattler from QB1 season 3.

Who is Spencer Rattler?

Spencer Rattler is an 18-year-old raised in Phoenix, Arizona.

He comes from a sporting family and his younger sister Olivia Rattler is also a champ outside hitter in volleyball.

The five-star quarterback and his sister both attend Pinnacle High School.

Spencer was the star of their football team before he had to sit out the rest of his senior season after violating a district code of conduct policy at school. Spencer said it was to do with his knee but rumours were flying left, right and centre over what had happened.

Spencer was MVP of the Elite 11 at The Opening in Texas in 2018 and was dubbed the “best quarterback to ever come out of Arizona” and one of the best QBs in the nation.

Who does Spencer Rattler play for now?

6ft 1 Spencer Rattler was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks and so the offers from the colleges show.

Spencer had offers from sixteen of the top Division 1 (D1) colleges across the United States including Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami and Alabama.

But Spencer decided to go with Oklahoma University and signed with them on June 27th, 2017 before his junior season.

He will be starting at Oklahoma University this fall 2019 and become part of the Oklahoma Sooners family.

Spencer Rattler: Instagram

Spencer’s already made a bit of a name for himself in the football world and so his social media profile shows.

Even before starring in QB1 season 3, Spencer already is verified on Instagram and has over 107,000 followers.

Since enrolling at Oklahoma University, Spencer has been training with the Sooners all summer to prepare for the upcoming football season.

He looks right at home!

You can follow Spencer on Instagram @spencer_rattler for all his latest updates, or follow him on his Twitter account.

