Fans of QB1: Beyond the Lights can rejoice as it is back for a third season this August!

On Friday, August 16th the series will return to Netflix and highlight some of the best football QBs that America has to offer.

Since the sports docu-series started in 2017 it has made stars and household names of the featured quarterbacks, so there are high hopes for the three new recruits walking through the documentary’s door.

This season, we will follow Nik Scalzo, Spencer Rattler and Lance LeGendre throughout their final season of high school ball. Expect tears of pain, joy and everything in between!

But where is Lance LeGendre from QB1 season 3 now and what happened to him after the series concluded?

Who is Lance LeGendre?

Lance LeGendre is an 18-year-old originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 6ft 2 dual-threat quarterback attended the Warren Easton Charter High School before graduating in 2019.

Lance’s family were at the heart of his story arc on QB1 as he felt pressure to provide for his younger sisters and brother.

In an interview with NOLA.com, Lance said: “I just try to take that (mentality) on the field with my family. If I don’t bring the win back to my family, how are they going to eat.”

Lance LeGendre’s college offers

Since 2018, Lance LeGendre has had an offer after offer flying in from D1 colleges.

Every college from Texas A&M to Tennessee and Houston offered him a place, he had the whole of the south under his finger!

Initially, Lance committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on February 26th, 2018 but he decommitted just a few months later on August 1st.

Then the big boys swooped in and Lance had head coach visits from both Dan Enos of the Miami Hurricanes and Willie Taggart of Florida State early in 2019.

Who does Lance play for now?

Although Lance piqued the interest of two major football colleges, he eventually decided to sign with the Maryland Terrapins.

He committed and signed with the Terrapins on February 6th, 2019 and has been enrolled since June.

The Terps compete in the NCAA D1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Big Ten Conference, making them one of the best college teams in the nation.

Lance on Instagram and Twitter

If you were a fan of Lance’s on QB1 and want to keep up to date with his football progress then you can follow him on his public social media pages.

Unlike his fellow QB1 stars Nik and Spencer, Lance doesn’t have a great following as of yet. On his Instagram @4times__, he only has just over 900 followers, compared to Spencer’s 107,000.

So far the only content Lance has uploaded online is football related and he hasn’t given much about his personal life away.

You can find Lance’s Twitter account here.

