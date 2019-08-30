University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

One of Netflix’s most popular sports docu-series QB1: Beyond the Lights returned for a third season on Friday, August 16th.

Season 3 saw viewers introduced to three more up-and-coming quarterback stars during their last high school football season; Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre and Nik Scalzo.

Each season has made stars of the featured quarterbacks and there is always a lot of hype about what they will go on to do next. And after a particularly dramatic season resulting in the mysterious suspension of Spencer Rattler, there was more drama than ever to fill the show!

But what’s up next for QB1: Beyond the Lights and will they renew the show for a fourth season running? Here’s what we know about QB1 season 4 so far, including the lowdown on the first confirmed quarterback on the show.

What happened in QB1 season 3?

QB1 season 3 focussed on Lance, Spencer and Nik at pivotal moments in their football careers.

Like the other seasons, the show focussed on quarterbacks from each rating level: a three-star (Nik), four-star (Lance) and five-star (Spencer).

While there was the usual football and family drama, season 3 took an unexpected turn as Spencer Rattler was made ineligible for the rest of his high school season, something which has never happened before on the show.

A fourth quarterback – JD Johnson – then shone in his place, securing himself a place on the University team Michigan Wolverines. JD started all five of the remaining season games, including the state semi-final tie. He also improved his ranking from three-star to four-star.

Nik Scalzo also faced hardship throughout the series as he tore his ACL during the state playoffs. He recovered but then reinjured himself when training for his new team at Kentucky.

Will there be a QB1: Beyond the Lights season 4?

As of yet, there has been no official word on the fourth season of QB1: Beyond the Lights. Its renewal status is still ‘pending’ according to TV Release Dates.

But as of August 28th, 2019, the first quarterback for the new series of the show has been revealed and Downrange Productions, Inc. got the greenlight to film in the school district. So there must be one in the pipeline.

The show has been immensely popular since it began back in 2017 and fans are been watching it religiously each season. It would be silly for Netflix not to continue on the series!

First QB confirmed for the new season

The first high school football star to be revealed as a part of the fourth season is 17-year-old Anthony Richardson from Florida.

The Independent Florida Alligator, a student newspaper for the University of Florida (UF), was first to break the news on Anthony’s joining the QB1 family. Three-star dual threat QB Anthony is currently committed to UF.

Anthony will unusually be filming at two schools rather than one. He plays for Eastside High School’s football team but also is at the Professional Academies Magnet at Loften High School. Anthony will be graduating early from Loften in December 2019 to start his career at UF.

Eastside’s head football coach, Cedderick Daniels, has been working with Anthony as a QB over the past four years. Cedderick said: “It’s been an honour to have him… it goes beyond football. He’s a great athlete, but the thing that stands out most about him is that he’s a good kid.”

Follow Anthony on Instagram @anthony2ichardson or on Twitter @GVOaant.

When would QB1 season 4 start?

The first season of QB1: Beyond the Lights was released on February 13th, 2017. The second was released just over a year later on February 28th, 2018.

But then season 3’s release schedule was pushed back until August 2019 for unknown reasons. Potentially relating to the Spencer Rattler case and the protective issues surrounding his ineligibility.

If they are to make another season of QB1 it is hard to say when they will release, but we would anticipate that QB1 season 4 would start summer 2020 – for production’s sake!

