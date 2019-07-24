University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The stars of Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights were destined for great things from the outset.

The show focusses on three of American football’s brightest young quarterbacks each season, in their last few games before they transfer to Division I football at some of the country’s best colleges.

In season 1, these three stars included Jake Fromm, Tayvon Bowers and Tate Martell.

But where is Tate Martell now and what has he done since the filming for QB1 ended?

It looks as if things haven’t’ gone exactly to Tate’s plans…

Meet Tate Martell

Tathan ‘Tate’ Martell was born on January 26th, 1998.

The 21-year-old grew up in the San Diego area, but he moved around to pursue his football ambitions at different schools. First at Poway High School in California, then Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the show, he lives with parents Tafi and Al and younger sister Rylee.

You can follow Tate on Instagram @thetatemartell, where he has over 200,000 followers. He regularly posts pictures of his football practice, as well as couple pics with his swimsuit model girlfriend, Kiki Passo.

Tate’s football biography

From a young age, Tate knew he was meant to play football. He was noted for his playing style, as most children are running quarterbacks, but despite only being seven when he started, Tate was already a throwing quarterback.

We meet Tate in season 1 of QB1 as he is attending Bishop Gorman. But he did not complete his high school days there. Tate was set to start at Ohio State University in their Spring semester – the start of the season – but Bishop Gorman would not let him graduate early.

He transferred to Desert Pines High School, also in Las Vegas, to round off his school year and start at Ohio State.

Accolades and achievements

Tate Martell was destined for great things from a young age.

He was chosen as Gatorade’s Football Player of the Year in 2016 when he was a high school senior.

Other successful players including Peyton Manning, who is known one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and Emmitt Smith have won this same award.

In 2016, Tate was also dubbed the year’s best offensive player.

Who does Tate Martell play for now?

Things did not go exactly how Tate had planned at Ohio State University.

He was redshirted – delayed from playing for a season – for his first year at Ohio State in 2017. Then, by the time Tate got around to his proper freshman season, he did not make starting position, losing out to Dwayne Haskins.

In early 2019, after Georgia quarterback Justin Fields had his eyes set on transferring to Ohio State, Tate transferred to the Univesity of Miami. He was eligible to play from March 2019 onwards.

Currently, Tate is still playing for the Miami Hurricanes as a quarterback.

WATCH QB1: BEYOND THE LIGHTS SEASONS 1 AND 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE