QB1: Beyond the Lights has captured audiences for three seasons now, and Netflix fans are patiently waiting for a fourth instalment to air in 2020.

While each quarterback featured on the series is somewhat destined for a career in the spotlight, given their athletic skill, none of the QB1 stars have been as talked-about as Spencer Rattler.

Spencer, the confident QB from season 3, hit the headlines as he was suspended from his final football season at high school for an undisclosed reason. And now with Spencer playing for the Oklahoma Sooners, he has gained a whole new fanbase, all desperate to know everything about the quarterback.

We’ve done some digging to find out more about Spencer Rattler.

Who is Spencer Rattler?

Spencer is a 19-year-old five-star quarterback originally from Phoenix, Arizona. He was Arizona’s number 1 quarterback while filming QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Spencer committed to Oklahoma University and joined in September 2019; he signed his letter of intent back in December 2018.

However, to the surprise of many, Spencer has not started for the Oklahoma Sooners this Freshman year. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts beat out Spencer to the top QB position.

Is Spencer Rattler albino?

Unconfirmed, but we think not!

With Spencer Rattler gaining new attention from his place on the Sooners team, many football fans are questioning whether or not Spencer has albinism. Spencer has never confirmed or denied this anywhere online.

Taking a glance over Twitter, it looks as if his fans believe this to be true. However, when looking at pictures of his mother, father and his sister Olivia – who has pretty much identical hair colour and skin tone to Spencer – we think this is unlikely. Albinism is genetic and can run in families, however it is rare to have one or more albino children.

Follow Spencer on Instagram

You can find Spencer Rattler under the Instagram handle @spencer_rattler.

Already, he has well over 296,000 followers, plus that coveted blue verification tick!

The majority of Spencer’s IG feed is dominated by football pictures, plus the occasional adorable snap with his long-term girlfriend.

