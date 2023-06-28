Netflix’s upcoming reality series, Quarterback, follows the professional and personal lives of three star NFL athletes for the first time ever, so let’s meet the cast on Instagram.

Netflix is partnering up with NFL to get up close and personal with three of its biggest stars. Quarterback features unprecedented access to the NFL athletes from the beginning of the 2022 season until its conclusion on and off the field. Read on to know more about the upcoming sports series.

Quarterback: Meet the Netflix cast on Instagram

Netflix has recruited three of the league’s most notable quarterbacks for the series, including a reigning Super Bowl champion, so let’s get acquainted with the cast.

Patrick Mahomes

With 5.6 million followers on Instagram, Patrick Mahomes is the third most-followed NFL player. Odell Beckham Jr and Tom Brady top the list at 17.3 million and 13.9 million, respectively.

As the current best quarterback – according to CBS – Patrick Lavon Mahomes II has achieved more than his impressive social media following. In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 27, led his team to their first Super Bowl victory in over 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2019 season marked his first Super Bowl MVP award, followed by a second in 2022.

Mahomes secured a 10-year contract extension worth $450 million in 2020, which could potentially increase to $475 million with incentives. It marked the richest contract in American team sports history at the time, but his deal is now considered “a bargain” by CBS as fellow QBs Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are banking an average of $52 million and $51 million, respectively, in 2023.

Nevertheless, his net worth stands at a massive $70 million.

When he’s not on the football field, Mahomes is a family man to his wife, Brittany (née Matthews), and their two children.

The couple became engaged on September 1, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium – the Chiefs’ home venue – on the same day Mahoems received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring.

Their daughter, Sterling Skye, was born on February 20, 2021 and their son, Patrick “Bronze” joined the family on November 28, 2022.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins, 34, has been playing for the Minnesota Vikings since 2018 after signing a three-year contract worth $84 million. He spent the previous five years with the Washington Redskins.

Although he has never won a Super Bowl, Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl winner and helped the Vikings clinch the NFC North title in December 2022 with the biggest comeback in NFL history with 33 points.

The Illinois native regularly shares glimpses into his family life with his wife of nine years, Julie Hampton, and their two sons: Cooper and Turner.

In March 2022, Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed contract extension through the 2023 season but his future with the Vikings is unknown.

The team’s general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, hinted at the NFL Combine that they have yet to land on a solution with Cousins, who seemingly prefers a longer contract than last time.

“Obviously from their side, they want it as certain as possible, and from our side, we want flexibility,” Adofo-Mensah said.

Kirk Cousins net worth: $70 million

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota, 29, became a player for the Philadephia Eagles in March 2023 under a one-year, $5 million deal but Quarterback will document his stint as an Atlanta Falcon in the 2022 season.

He was named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week during week 6 of their regular season; Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers, leading them to a 28-14 victory.

The QB celebrated the birth of his first child, Makaia Kei, on December 7, 2022 with his wife, Kiyomi.

Their newborn arrival came a couple of weeks before the NFL star was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. News broke out the next day that Mariota was reportedly dealing with a “chronic” knee issue but Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith claimed the switch was purely “performance-based”.

Marcus underwent knee surgery but his condition was never updated.

When he’s not on the field, Mariota is empowering youth through academics and sports with his foundation, Motiv8. He established the foundation during his rookie year in 2015; the name is inspired by the area code of Honolulu, Hawaii – 808 – his hometown.

Marcus Mariota net worth: $12 million

Quarterback trailer takes football fans behind the scenes

The trailer kicks off as it introduces the quarterback as the make-or-break role. For the first time ever, Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota will be mic’d up during their grueling grind to maintain their elite athlete status while juggling parenthood.

Cameras will be following the QBs into their homes to show the softer side they usually keep off the field.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said.

“From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

It’s time to buckle your chin strap.

Netflix’s Quarterback release date confirmed

Quarterback season 1 will release on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. All eight episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date.