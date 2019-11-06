University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Queer Eye has hit Japan, with the Fab Five taking on four new nominees for this new spin-off series. Since it came to Netflix on Friday, November 1st, the Japan series has proven itself to be one of the best so far.

Episode 3 featured manga artist Kae, who is struggling with her confidence as she doesn’t fit her idea of the ideal woman. But with some intervention from the Fab Five, that all turned around pretty quickly.

We found Kae on Instagram and her page is filled with her gorgeous artwork.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kae, plus seven of her best manga drawings!

Who is Kae?

Kae is a 23-year-old manga illustrator living in Naka-ku, Yokohama. Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan and lies south of the capital Tokyo.

She was nominated by her mother, Kiyoko and her sister, Kie. Kae lives with her mother and sister, despite her age. She even shares a room with her sister which proves a real source of conflict!

Kae has big dreams of becoming a successful illustrator and creating her own manga. But her lack of confidence has impacted her success in the industry before.

Kae on Queer Eye

Kae had one of the most moving journeys on Queer Eye, as she embraced the difficulties in her life and how they were impacting her to this date.

She spoke to Karamo about how in high school she was viciously bullied in a “calculated” way. Kae continued to discuss how the bullying was affecting her as an adult in her career. She spoke about the amazing opportunity she was offered by a manga publisher that she blew because of her lack in confidence.

This episode saw one of Japan’s most famous celebrities, comedian Naomi Watanabe – the most followed Japanese star on Instagram – visit Kae for some inspirational words of wisdom.

By the end of the episode, Kae was a new woman!

Follow Kae on Instagram

Kae has an impressive following of over 5,000. And it’s no surprise she has fans when looking at her fantastic artwork!

You can follow Kae on Instagram @kaechanha24.

She always posts her manga illustrations and the odd selfie from time to time. There’s even some behind-the-scenes with the Fab Five!

