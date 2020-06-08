Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Queer Eye has returned for season 5 on Friday, June 5th.

Netflix dropped the entire series in one go, bringing a new cast of individuals who need a lifestyle and/or business makeover.

The series brings the heartwarming stories of individuals who are ready to change their lives with the help of the Fab 5.

The first episode features a short appearance from Pastor Megan Rohrer. So, let’s meet Megan and get to know the Queer Eye star!

Meet pastor Megan Rohrer

Megan is a 40-year-old pastor and activist from South Dakota.

Megan is the first openly transgender pastor in the Lutheran church and currently serves in San Francisco’s Grace Lutheran Church, as well as a community chaplain coordinator for San Francisco Police Department.

Pastor Megan received an honorary doctorate from Palo Alto University for their work and works closely with San Francisco’s LGBT homeless community.

Megan on Queer Eye

Megan made an appearance in season 5 episode 1 of Queer Eye. The episode followed pastor Noah Hepler from Philadelphia in an emotional journey to inner faith and confidence.

Karamo Brown took Hepler to meet Pastor Megan and Bishop Guy Erwin who is the first openly gay bishop in the Lutheran church.

Hepler opened up about struggles of coming out to other people, while Megan and Guy offered Hepler some guidance on how to work on self-acceptance.

Megan gave an inspiring speech, saying to Hepler:

You are the part of the great calling of so many fabulous pastors. You get to embody that freedom that came to you into your baptism and you get to preach openly in ways that generations could only dream of.

Is Megan on social media?

Yes, Megan is on social media! Follow Megan on Twitter under the handle @mmrohrer.

The Netflix star has already received a lot of love and praise from viewers with nearly 2.5k followers at the time of writing.

WATCH QUEER EYE SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK