The world has felt pretty dark of late, what with the ongoing global pandemic, the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests across the US and the rest of the world. The latest season of Queer Eye seriously could not have come at a better time!

On Friday, June 5th, the fifth season of Queer Eye dropped to Netflix.

Ever since the show relaunched in 2018, The Fab Five have brought some much needed love and light onto our screens and into our lives.

Season 5 has 10 new episodes featuring men and women who are in serious need of a life makeover. Episode 2 shone a spotlight on Rahanna Gray, a dog groomer who owns Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming. So, we thought we’d do some digging to see what Rahanna is up to now and to check out her Queer Eye transformation.

Who is Rahanna Gray?

Rahanna is a 27-year-old dog groomer from Germantown, Pennsylvania.

On the Stylish Pooch’s ‘About Me’, Rahanna mentions that she’s always known she wanted to work with animals. Rahanna said: “Luckily for me, I found my calling straight out of high school when I started dog grooming at a pet shop.”

In 2016, Rahanna bought her first grooming trailer and went to different areas of the city to offer her mobile grooming service. But as her RV went bust, Rahanna could no longer be mobile. Her broken-down RV was parked outside her parents house and only some of her loyal clients returned.

In her Queer Eye interview, Rahanna said:

I just feel like all I want to do is be a great business owner, and I just always feel like there’s always something in the way of that.

See behind Stylish Pooch

Stylish Pooch offers haircuts, pet-safe fur coloring and washing and cleaning services for your dogs. Some of the marketing and branding that Bobby helped Rahanna with can be seen on the website.

Visit Stylish Pooch’s Facebook page to find out more about their services and see some of Rahanna’s sterling reviews!

You can follow Stylish Pooch on Instagram for updates on Rahanna and the company. Find them under the handle @_stylishpooch_.

Rahanna’s Queer Eye makeover

Rahanna’s parents Jill and Kevin nominated her for a Queer Eye makeover, hoping The Fab Five could transform her into the successful businesswoman she is meant to be.

The Fab Five helped Rahanna find a new confidence in her look, her relationship and Stylish Pooch.

Speaking on Instagram about her Queer Eye makeover on the day of season 5’s release, Rahanna wrote:

This has been the best experience of my life. I met the most amazing people who have changed my life in so many ways.

