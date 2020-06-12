Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Queer Eye returned to Netflix for its fifth season to date on Friday, June 5th, it was exactly what we all needed.

Wholesome makeovers? People being kind to one another? Sign us up.

One thing that Queer Eye can always be relied upon for is the feel-good factor, but they also give viewers plenty of tips and tricks to carry into their own lives. Each Fab Five member comes to the show with their makeover skillset, ranging from interiors to fashion styling. But it is often Antoni Porowski’s recipes which viewers covet.

So, for those looking to cook up a Queer Eye storm, we’ve collated some of our favourite recipes from season 5.

Queer Eye recipes – Skillet cornbread

Episode 1 saw pastor Noah pay homage to his southern heritage and make a skillet cornbread.

For the recipe you will need 1 stick of butter, 1/2 cup maple syrup, 2 1/4 cups buttermilk, 3 eggs. For the dry ingredients you will need 1 1/2 cups of yellow cornmeal, 1/2 cup wholemeal flour, 1/2 cup plain white flour, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 1/2 tbsps of baking powder. You will also need a pinch of salt. Flavour with jalapeños and shucked corn!

Step 1: Melt 1/2 stick of butter in your skillet. You want to brown the butter to give your skillet extra flavour and colour. It also helps to create a crunchy exterior to the cornbread.

Step 2: Pour the butter from the skillet into a mixing bowl. Next add the maple syrup and the buttermilk into the bowl and whisk together.

Step 3: Crack three eggs into the mix and whisk again.

Step 4: Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix together thoroughly.

Step 5: Add the chopped jalapeños into your batter. You can also add grated cheddar cheese and corn. Flavour how you like!

Step 6: Pop in the oven at 350 degree Fahrenheit. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Tip out the cornbread onto a board and wait 10 minutes until cooled before serving.

Twice cooked eggplant

Vegan activist Abby needed help cooking a big meal for all her friends in episode 5. Antoni had just the solution with his twice cooked eggplant.

For the recipe you will need 2 medium eggplants cut into thick rounds, olive oil, kosher salt, 1 chopped red bell pepper, 1 cup chopped onion, 1 tbsp ground coriander, 1 tsp sweet paprika, 1/2 cup sherry vinegar, 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 tbsp lemon juice.

Step 1: Sprinkle the eggplant slices with salt and let stand until they release their liquid. Dab off with a paper towel.

Step 2: Fill the bottom of a large nonstick pan with oil and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot but not smoking, and add the eggplant slices in a single layer. Work in batches if necessary.

Step 3: Cook the eggplant until they are charred on either side, adding more oil as needed. Remove the cooked eggplant to a plate. Chop the cooked eggplant into cubes.

Step 4: Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, the red pepper, onion, coriander, and paprika to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft but not brown. This should take around 12 minutes.

Step 5: Add the eggplant and vinegar to the pan, slightly breaking up the eggplant. Cook until the vinegar has evaporated, about 8 minutes.

Step 6: Off the heat, stir in the parsley and lemon juice, then serve! Antoni serves with rice and lentils.

Pesto chicken salad

Episode 6 saw Antoni whip up an Italian classic with his homemade pesto chicken salad.

For the pesto you need garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil, parmesan and olive oil.

It requires four chicken breasts for this recipe, arugula (rocket leaves) and fresh orecchiette pasta.

Step 1: Crush the peeled garlic cloves in a pestle and mortar until they gain a paste-like consistency. Then add your pine nuts and crush again. Tear in the basil leaves and add a drizzle of olive oil to loosen the pesto. Mix into a paste and season with salt and pepper. Finely grate parmesan into the pesto and have a final mix.

Step 2: Add halved red grapes into red wine vinegar for a ‘quick pickle’.

Step 3: Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper then fry whole in a pan with some olive oil. This should take around 8 to 12 minutes to cook. Turn to stop the chicken from browning too much on either side.

Step 4: Cook the fresh pasta according to instructions. Strain and add to a big mixing bowl with the pesto, chopped chicken, pickled grapes and some baby arugula (rocket).

