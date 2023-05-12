Queer Eye’s season 7 cast features the fab five: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France. They help struggling residents of New Orleans nominated by loved ones, but where are the heroes?

The long-running Netflix series is a heartwarming take on a makeover, and it’s not just any old glow-up. The fab five transforms cast members’ circumstances and their lives – such as giving Speedy a wheelchair-friendly home.

So, who is in the Queer Eye season 7 cast? Let’s get to know the heroes who had their lives turned around by the five well-known fashion designers and experts. Jonathan Van Ness even met one of the cast after filming…

Queer Eye season 7 cast

Dan Stein

Age: 50

Job: Owner of Stein’s Market & Deli

Partner: Cara

Instagram: @dansteindeli

Fun fact: He’s basically a local celebrity in New Orleans! Even Blake Lively loves his restaurant.

Dan is still sporting the same clean-shaven look he had at the end of Queer Eye. Jonathan told him he looked happier and more relaxed that way! He also told Cara that their relationship would “require more work on his behalf.”

Stephanie Williams

Job: Cox Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Council worker

Partner: Rae (Rachel) Lynn McCain

Instagram: @nolasteph504

Fun fact: Stephanie is the first New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year.

Stephanie is still enjoying her new hair after Jonathan Van Ness encouraged her to go blonde in episode 2. Stephanie is also now living in a new home with her partner Rae – with their new puppy!

UNO’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers

Age: 18-24

Job: College students

Instagram: Cooper Lemons – @lemons.cooper / Ian Raybourn: @ian_raybourn / Josh Johnson: @josh.johnson_

Fun fact: They had never learned to be independent or take care of themselves before Queer Eye.

The fraternity brothers are all closer than ever. Cooper Lemons will be graduating in 2024 with a double Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Interdisciplinary Studies!

Maryam Henderson-Uloho

Age: 65

Job: Thrift shop owner, decarceration specialist and motivational speaker

Instagram: @maryamuloho

Fun fact: Jonathan Van Ness paid her thrift store a visit after filming Queer Eye!

Mary Amuloho continues to give motivational speeches after the series and promised to break the cycle of not being able to open up about loving her family.

Michael Richard

Age: 31

Job: Farmer

Partner: Kaila Marie Vignes

Instagram: @mcr2nd

Fun fact: Michael developed a keen interest in plants, gardening, and farming as a young child.

Michael is still in the process of becoming Executive Director at Recirculating Farms and continues to be happier than ever with his partner Kaila. He has also kept the hairstyle he adopted on Queer Eye.

Jenni Seckel

Age: 35

Job: Educator

Partner: Currently single

Instagram: @jenniseckel

Fun fact: She doesn’t like avocado.

Jenni has kept the bouncy, brown hairstyle that she got on the series. She has also been posing in her newly designed living room, hosting friends, which she wasn’t comfortable with before! Jenni has also kept houseplants alive.

Ray Walker

Age: 21

Job: College student

Instagram: @speedy4prezident

TikTok: @speedy4prezident

Fun fact: Speedy has two new tattoos on his knees.

The Netflix star shares videos about his daily life on TikTok including how he pumps gas as a wheelchair user and much more. His followers will also have seen Speedy enjoying experimenting with fashion and lives in his new apartment.

Speedy is now attending college virtually and confirmed in his social media comments that he’s on the dating scene.

How to watch the Netflix show

Queer Eye season 7 can be watched on Netflix from Friday, May 12. All you need to do is a Netflix subscription to stream the entirety of the new season, filled with New Orleans residents who have been nominated for help.

Fans can also watch seasons 1 to 7 of the series on the streaming platform, which exclusively airs the show. The original series of Queer Eye, also titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, is available on iTunes, Amazon Prime, and NOW TV.

