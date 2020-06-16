Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Queer Eye returned to our screens for its fifth season to date, landing on Netflix on Friday, June 5th.

This time around the Fab 5 headed to Philadelphia to help out ten new heroes.

As always, Karamo, Tan, Antoni, Bobby and Jonathan turned up to Philly looking their very best. Ever since the series dropped, viewers have been desperate to get their hands on some of the season 5 outfits.

We’ve done some digging to find the best sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans and other outfits from Queer Eye season to inspire your wardrobe!

Antoni’s LANY sweatshirt

In episode 1, Antoni donned a LANY t-shirt and the promo didn’t stop there. Come episode 5, Antoni was repping the brand again!

In ‘The Anxious Activist’, Antoni wore LANY’s ‘Ash Grey Varsity Crewneck’.

You can buy the exact jumper Antoni wore in the episode on their website and it cost just £40 ($50).

Antoni’s ‘Itchier than it looks’ jumper

If you’re a fan of Antoni Porowski, it’s likely that you’ve come across his ‘Itchier than it looks’ jumper before. He’s worn this particular ensemble on numerous occasions from chat show appearances to live talks.

Antoni wore the jumper in Queer Eye season 5 episode 6.

Unfortunately, Antoni’s ‘Itchier than it looks’ jumper is actually custom-made! In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Antoni told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It’s a cashmere sweater company and they told me to customise it, so I thought it would be funnier if I wrote ‘itchier than it looks’.”

Karamo’s scarf sweater

The first episode saw the Fab 5 help out Pastor Noah. One of the most moving moments of the entire episode came when Karamo took Noah to meet two important LGBTQ+ clergymen – Bishop Guy Erwin and Pastor Megan Rohrer.

While some were transfixed with the moving moment, others couldn’t help but stare at Karamo’s stylish ensemble.

It was also the outfit he wore to see The Jonas Brothers in concert back in October 2019.

Antoni’s ombre sweatshirt

In a couple episodes of Queer Eye season 5, Antoni Porowski wears colourful ombre sweatshirts.

You can find his ombre sweatshirts from The Elder Statesman.

Their sweaters come in at quite a steep price though, so you probably won’t be buying a few of these! The Elder Statesman jumpers come in at over $1,000 a piece.

