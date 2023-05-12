Queer Eye season 7 is officially here after much anticipation from fans and Stephanie Williams is one of this season’s heroes. The Netflix show sees The Fab Five totally transform people’s lives and this season Bobby, Tan, and co are taking over New Orleans.

From a Frat House to a deli owner, the Queer Eye season 7 heroes are from all walks of life. But they all share one commonality – they could all use some help from The Fab Five.

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown all encourage the heroes to feel more comfortable being their authentic selves.

Meet Queer Eye’s Stephanie Williams

Queer Eye season 7 episode 2 introduces viewers to Nola resident Stephanie Williams.

She and her partner lived at her father’s house for four years to save money to buy themselves a house together.

Stephanie is a Cox employee while her partner, Rae, is a registered nurse.

After a horrible experience in a bar, where people made homophobic remarks about her, Stephanie revealed to Karamo on Queer Eye that she was struggling with being comfortable with herself.

Steph is a Saints megafan

Queer Eye star Stephanie is the first New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year.

Her love for sports was clear to see when it came to her home as there was Saints memorabilia everywhere.

The Fab Five suggested that Steph have a dedicated room for her sports things.

They also worked with Stephanie to break down whether she perhaps covered her body with sports clothes for different reasons and built up her confidence to be able to be herself more.

Speaking on the show, Stephanie said to her brother: “…What you’ve seen is the person I want people to see, the fan, the bird, and the things that I… that draws happiness to me because on the inside I wasn’t very happy…”

Where is Stephanie Williams now?

Stephanie Williams can be found on Instagram at @nolasteph504.

She’s clearly still a huge Saints fan, judging by her social media page.

Stephanie and Rae also appear to be enjoying their new home in 2023. On May 2, Stephanie wrote that she and her partner “…absolutely LOVE being the fun and inclusive house on the block!”

Back in March, Stephanie can also still be seen repping her Momma Bird outfit and hat. She wrote: “Momma Bird reporting for duty in the BLENDER!”

The Netflix star is still enjoying her new hair, too, after Jonathan encouraged her to go blonde in episode 2.

WATCH QUEER EYE ON NETFLIX NOW