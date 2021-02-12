Netflix: Where is R Bernard Funeral Services on Buried By The Bernards?

Buried By The Bernards is Netflix’s latest series, which provides a comedic take on your typical funeral service. So is it actually real?
It was launched by Ryan Bernard in 2017, as he wanted to create a legacy for his family which could be passed on.
R Bernard Funeral Services is featured on Buried By The Bernards, which showcases the reality of working behind the scenes at the home.
Where is it? Is there really a drive-thru at R Bernard Funeral Services?
What is R. Bernard Funeral Services?
It is a funeral home which offers complete, yet affordable packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs.
Costs start from $195, based on a direct cremation on-site.
R. Bernard Funeral Services also offers a reception center, a cafe on site called Bernard’s Bistro, and a drive-thru viewing.
As seen on Buried By The Bernards, the drive-thru facility – which does exist – allows people to see and pay their respects to their deceased loved ones.
Is R Bernard Funeral Services actually real?
- Yes
Some viewers watching the series, which offers a comedy take on a funeral-based show, might think it’s all done for the cameras.
However, R Bernard Funeral Services is genuinely a real funeral business.
It all started when the company put out a TV advert in 2018, which went viral due to its comedic take on funerals.
The advert showed a dead man in shock at the the funeral service’s low prices, which leads to him sitting up, demanding to be taken to the home.
Where is R Bernard Funeral Services based?
- 2764 Lamar Ave, Memphis, Tennessee, TN 38114
The business provides four different services, including:
- Funeral services
- Cremation services
- Memorial services
- Specialty funeral services
R Bernard Funeral Services also has a store, which offers several comedy mugs such as ‘Put Me In The Drive-Thru’ and ‘Get Me Out Of Here’.
The business can be contacted by emailing them at [email protected] or via phone at 901 440 0100.
