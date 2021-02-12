Netflix: Where is R Bernard Funeral Services on Buried By The Bernards?











Buried By The Bernards is Netflix’s latest series, which provides a comedic take on your typical funeral service. So is it actually real?

It was launched by Ryan Bernard in 2017, as he wanted to create a legacy for his family which could be passed on.

R Bernard Funeral Services is featured on Buried By The Bernards, which showcases the reality of working behind the scenes at the home.

Where is it? Is there really a drive-thru at R Bernard Funeral Services?

(L-R) Ryan Bernard and Reagan Bernard in episode in episode 1 “Meet the Bernards” of Buried by the Bernards S1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

What is R. Bernard Funeral Services?

It is a funeral home which offers complete, yet affordable packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs.

Costs start from $195, based on a direct cremation on-site.

R. Bernard Funeral Services also offers a reception center, a cafe on site called Bernard’s Bistro, and a drive-thru viewing.

As seen on Buried By The Bernards, the drive-thru facility – which does exist – allows people to see and pay their respects to their deceased loved ones.

Working & watching Buried by the Bernards. I should not be laughing like this!!! Uncle Kevin is the best! @strongblacklead #buriedbythebernards — Pamela Isley 💋 (@melaninxhoney) February 12, 2021

Is R Bernard Funeral Services actually real?

Yes

Some viewers watching the series, which offers a comedy take on a funeral-based show, might think it’s all done for the cameras.

However, R Bernard Funeral Services is genuinely a real funeral business.

It all started when the company put out a TV advert in 2018, which went viral due to its comedic take on funerals.

The advert showed a dead man in shock at the the funeral service’s low prices, which leads to him sitting up, demanding to be taken to the home.

I was super excited to check out this Buried By The Bernards. — Chloe Baileys thighs. (@goutemoix) February 12, 2021

Where is R Bernard Funeral Services based?

2764 Lamar Ave, Memphis, Tennessee, TN 38114

The business provides four different services, including:

Funeral services

Cremation services

Memorial services

Specialty funeral services

R Bernard Funeral Services also has a store, which offers several comedy mugs such as ‘Put Me In The Drive-Thru’ and ‘Get Me Out Of Here’.

The business can be contacted by emailing them at [email protected] or via phone at 901 440 0100.

