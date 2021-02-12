Home » Netflix Reality Shows, News, What's On?

Netflix: Where is R Bernard Funeral Services on Buried By The Bernards?

February 12, 2021
Celine Byford

Buried By The Bernards is Netflix’s latest series, which provides a comedic take on your typical funeral service. So is it actually real?

It was launched by Ryan Bernard in 2017, as he wanted to create a legacy for his family which could be passed on.

R Bernard Funeral Services is featured on Buried By The Bernards, which showcases the reality of working behind the scenes at the home.

Where is it? Is there really a drive-thru at R Bernard Funeral Services?

(L-R) Ryan Bernard and Reagan Bernard in episode in episode 1 “Meet the Bernards” of Buried by the Bernards S1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

What is R. Bernard Funeral Services?

It is a funeral home which offers complete, yet affordable packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs.

Costs start from $195, based on a direct cremation on-site.

 

R. Bernard Funeral Services also offers a reception center, a cafe on site called Bernard’s Bistro, and a drive-thru viewing.

As seen on Buried By The Bernards, the drive-thru facility – which does exist – allows people to see and pay their respects to their deceased loved ones.

Is R Bernard Funeral Services actually real?

  • Yes

Some viewers watching the series, which offers a comedy take on a funeral-based show, might think it’s all done for the cameras.

However, R Bernard Funeral Services is genuinely a real funeral business.

It all started when the company put out a TV advert in 2018, which went viral due to its comedic take on funerals.

The advert showed a dead man in shock at the the funeral service’s low prices, which leads to him sitting up, demanding to be taken to the home.

Where is R Bernard Funeral Services based?

  • 2764 Lamar Ave, Memphis, Tennessee, TN 38114

The business provides four different services, including:

  • Funeral services
  • Cremation services
  • Memorial services
  • Specialty funeral services

R Bernard Funeral Services also has a store, which offers several comedy mugs such as ‘Put Me In The Drive-Thru’ and ‘Get Me Out Of Here’.

The business can be contacted by emailing them at [email protected] or via phone at 901 440 0100.

Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism degree she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

