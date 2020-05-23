Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Selling Sunset has returned to Netflix on Friday, May 22nd for its sophomore season.

After wowing viewers with its spectacular scenery and juicy drama, the reality-meets-property series is back for round two. Returning to our screens is all the fan-favourites like Christine, Mary and Chrishell but there are also some new faces on the scene like rookie realtor Amanza Smith.

As viewers got to know Amanza Smith in the first episode, we heard all about her previous relationship to NFL player Ralph Brown.

But many Selling Sunset fans started to wonder about Ralph’s career and his net worth, as Amanza discussed her trouble with obtaining child support. So, what is Ralph Brown’s net worth?

Ralph Brown’s NFL career

We checked out Ralph’s NFL profile to find out more about the former player.

Ralph was born on September 16th, 1978 which makes him currently 41 years old. He went to college in Nebraska.

From 2000 to 2003 he played for the New York Giants, then moved between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, before ending his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Ralph played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 to 2009. He retired at the age of 30.

NFL STAR: Who is Amanza Smith’s ex-husband from Selling Sunset?

What is Ralph Brown’s net worth?

Talking about her divorce in the first episode, Amanza said: “When I met my ex-husband he was playing in the NFL. It was pretty comfortable. When we separated, my ex unfortunately couldn’t even pay child support.”

This led many viewers to wonder what Ralph’s salary could have been.

We found a salary breakdown of Ralph’s NFL career which estimates his career earnings over four seasons as $2,780,000. This charts from 2006 to 2009. Obviously, Ralph was player for six years before this, so it’s likely the figure is higher.

If Ralph could not pay child support, we can assume that his net worth is less than his career earnings. So we would estimate that his net worth is less than $2,000,000.

READ MORE: How old is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn?

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK