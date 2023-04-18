Ramit Sethi stars on the new Netflix series How to Get Rich, so we take a look at his net worth to see just how rich he is himself.

How to Get Rich is an eight-part series, which sees a number of couples put their financial histories solely into expert Ramit’s hands. He has six weeks to help his clients fix their financial problems as he helps them with credit card debt, buying a house, retirement, and multi-level marketing schemes.

We take a closer look into the new Netflix star.

Who is Ramit Sethi?

Ramit Sethi is an American entrepreneur, and a New York Times bestselling author, who teaches people how to live their rich lives.

He was born in California on June 30, 1982.

In the Netflix introduction, he says his philosophy is to spend extravagantly on the things you love, but cut costs mercilessly on the things you don’t.

He also has a weekly podcast, the iwtpodcast, which stands for ‘I will teach you how to get rich.’

What is Ramit Sethi’s net worth?

Ramit has definitely taught himself how to get rich as he has a net worth of over $20 million as per Wealthy Genius.

He started his site ‘I Will Teach You How to Get Rich’ in 2004, while he was studying at technology and psychology at Stanford. At the time, it was aimed at providing financial advice to college students, which then transformed into a huge success.

A chunk of his huge net worth also comes from his top-selling books, “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” and “Your Move: The Underdog’s Guide to Building Your Business.”

However, it hasn’t been easy for the star, as on his website he admits: “When I got my first scholarship check, I invested it in the stock market…and immediately lost half my money. Oops.”

The Netflix debut is sure to add more money to his already very full bank account.

Ramit provides a huge number of services

If you’re looking to Get Rich, Ramit Sethi’s website is full of different services and programs for users to sign up for, outside of the Netflix show.

Of course, we did some digging, and the one which most viewers may be interested in after the show: Money Coaching with Ramit Sethi, is $69 for a monthly membership, and $699 for a yearly membership.

If you want to keep up with Ramit after the show, you can follow him over on Instagram @ramit.

