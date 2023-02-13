Love Is Blind: After The Altar gave us an insight into what had been happening with the couples after the show, and we heard Raven speak publically on the allegations, claiming SK did cheat on her.

All seemed to be going well for the couple on the Love Is Blind reunion episodes, with SK getting down on one knee and proposing to Raven in a lavish engagement.

We take a look into the cheating allegations between SK and Raven and everything that’s happened since the airing of Love Is Blind season 3.

Did SK cheat on Raven?

Raven informed the audience at the end of Love Is Blind: After The Altar, that SK did cheat on her, after months of speculation.

In the clip, at the end of the three-part special, she said: “SK cheated on me, and our relationship is over. It’s so crazy to watch it back and remember my feelings then, I was so happy.”

“This is someone who I trusted with anything. I still believe in love and I’m so happy for my friends who have found that. They’re my biggest inspiration, and I know it’s coming for me.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to SK for comment.

Speculation was going around on TikTok over who SK cheated on Raven with

Back in November, there were videos circulating on TikTok, with girls claiming to have been with SK around the time of Love Is Blind. The videos have now been deleted from the user’s profiles, however, other users screen recorded and posted the videos which are still available to watch.

In one TikTok video, a user claims how she went met someone from Love Is Blind on Hinge after filming and found out after he was still with the same girl.

The same user then went on to post another TikTok, which she has now deleted, confirming it was SK, sharing screenshots of text and Instagram messages.

In another deleted video, which someone has screen recorded, another user claimed the two were dating from 2019-2022, however responding to these claims to Life & Style, SK said:

“All the allegations about me cheating are false. At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex.”

When Raven and SK announced their breakup in November 2022, they addressed these allegations and said:

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

SK has denied all cheating allegations to various media outlets including Life & Style and Cosmopolitan.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar was filmed before the allegations

As we know from Bartise, Love Is Blind After The Altar was filmed in August 2022.

The reunion show, which aired before After The Altar was filmed in October 2022. SK and Raven were still happily together then.

However, in the end, we saw an inserted clip of Raven saying talking about the end of the relationship ‘a few months after filming.

