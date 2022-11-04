









If Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans hadn’t seen enough of what it is to live the high life in California via Kyle Richards and co, Mauricio Umansky, his family, friends, and colleagues are here to show us even more on his new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. Ben Belack is one of the series’ cast members, along with Joey Ben-Zvi, Alexia Umansky, and many more.

So, let’s find out more about senior realtor Ben as he stars in Buying Beverly Hills. The Netflix series dropped all eight of its episodes on November 4 and there are lots of new people for viewers to get acquainted with…

Who is Ben Belack?

Buying Beverly Hills star Ben Belack is a senior agent at The Agency.

He’s 42 years old and appears in episode 1 of the Netflix series.

Ben heads up the Belack Team and dubs himself Beverly Hills’ “Super Realtor.”

Ben focused on “being known”

Senior realtor Ben closes million-dollar deals like there’s no tomorrow and he says on Buying Beverly Hills that it’s taken some grinding to get to where he is today.

During the show’s first episode, Ben is mentoring a junior realtor within the business called Joey Ben-Zvi. Ben says that Joey is “friends with Mauricio’s daughter” and “somehow found his way into the company.”

Ben adds: “I think for agents like Alexia and Joey, they get a lot of opportunity that is not the same for me. And it does sting a little bit because they were handed leverage that I grind to get. I have to focus on being known.”

In his bid to become “known”, Ben creates new videos every week on YouTube. He currently has 5.69K subscribers.

Ben Belack on Instagram

If there’s one thing that sets Ben apart from other realtors, it’s the effort that he makes on social media.

He has over 24K followers on Instagram at @benbelack.

Ben is clearly no stranger to providing five-star service, per his website, Ben used to work “…as a sommelier in the highest level of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants.”

He often takes to the ‘gram to share tips and updates on the housing industry.

