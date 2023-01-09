Dance Monsters dropped on Netflix on December 16, bringing a competition series suitable for all the family to screens. Now, fans can register for Dance Monsters tickets.

Grummy, Flame, Beti, and co busted moves on the stage and competed each week for the judges. Ne-Yo, Ashley Banjo, and Lele Pons make up the Dance Monsters judging panel.

Let’s find out more about how to get yourself Dance Monsters tickets as the show’s first season is a twirling success.

What is Dance Monsters?

Netflix’s Dance Monsters is a dancing competition series that sees talented dancers go head to head.

The show comes with a twist, however, and the dancers are represented on stage by a CGI monster avatar.

Some of the Dance Monsters contestants are former professionals, others are TikTok stars and some were Miami Heat dancers.

The series kicked off on December 16 and the episodes dropped in batches. The finale aired on December 30 in the final episode drop.

Book Dance Monsters tickets

Via Applause Store, anyone who wishes to see the Dance Monsters in action can register for tickets.

Applause Store writes that all the family is exclusively invited to the “large-scale dance competition.”

The filming location is yet to be revealed on the ticket website, and anyone over eight is able to attend.

Register interest for tickets for the dance contest here.

What does the audience see?

Although the real dancers aren’t on-stage during Dance Monsters, the audience will see them if the camera pans to them backstage.

The dancers backstage are hooked up to CGI technology including “VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition,” per Applause Store.

The audience sees the same as the Netflix viewers at home see, and if the camera pans to the dancers backstage, their faces are blurred to conceal their identities.

Performing as their Dance Monster counterparts the dancers on the show felt an increase in confidence on stage.

