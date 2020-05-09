Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Restaurants on the Edge is back on Netflix for its sophomore season, just three months after the successful first series aired.

The cooking-cum-travel series – largely inspired by Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares but without the profanities – follows as a trio of experts travel to eateries around the world which are struggling despite their stunning locations.

Season 1 took viewers from Malta to Hong Kong, and season 2 will see the hosts go even further afield. Some of the seven locations featured in season 2 include Canada, Hawaii and Finland.

The first episode sees Karin Bohn, Dennis Prescott and Nick Liberato head to the capital of Slovenia to help a historic bar find its feet in the twenty-first century. Check out the transformation of Zmauc here!

Restaurants on the Edge takes on Slovenia

Karin, Dennis and Nick head to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, to help Zmauc Bar. Zmauc, a centrally located bar, is running out of business with all the competition.

Zmauc has been a family-run business since Ljubljana gained its independence in the 1990s.

The owners, Matthias and Dina, were keen to gain the Restaurants on the Edge experts help in renovating the restaurant in a way which takes it into the 21st century but still retains its old-world charm.

Zmauc, Slovenia – transformation

As has been the way with past Restaurants on the Edge episodes, the transformations largely lie with Karin’s updates to the interiors.

Karin updated the bar with a slick of black paint giving it a modern feel. Her interior design choices helped to make the bar feel like more like a restaurant, as Matthias and Dina embark on their creation of a supper club.

Chef Dennis Prescott helped to shape the menu, drawing on the abundance of delicious produce Slovenia has to offer as inspiration.

BEFORE

AFTER

Updates on Zmauc in 2020

The bar is still open and in business, and taking a quick glance over the Google Reviews and Trip Advisor ratings, it would seem that business is booming.

With a 5-star atmosphere and 4.5 stars rating across the board for food, service and value, it’s not hard to see why the Restaurants on the Edge transformation has been a success.

You can find the bar in the centre of town at Rimska cesta 21, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia.

