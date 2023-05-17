Rhythm and Flow France season 2 officially dropped on Netflix on May 17 and there are many new rappers to get to know. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix show’s cast.

Judges Shay, Niska, and SCH are joined by all kinds of big names in the rap and hip-hop industry.

Rhythm and Flow France is back for its second season and the competition is set to be tougher than ever before. There is 100k euros on the line and some of the contestants have said they’re “ready to go to war” to win.

© 2023

Rhythm and Flow France season 2 cast: Arka

Ready for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is 24-year-old Arka. He hails from Aix-en-Provence and said on the show: “This competition could change everything for me”

Arka had a father who was “in an out of prison” and says that it was music that “saved” him.

Rhythm and Flow France: Serabeu

Serabeu is 22 years old. He wants to prove to the world that he will be “one of the biggest french rappers.”

The Rhythm and Flow France contestant appeared on the show oozing confidence. He grew up in Marseille and wants to bag the 100k euros at stake.

K2 Shab’s

Twenty-one-year-old K2 Shab’s is next up.

He hails from Kinshasa, Congo, but now lives in Brussels.

K2 Shab’s began his music career there but is ready to start all over in France.

Le Dark

Le Dark is 28 years old

He said he’s been making music for over a decade.

Le Dark said that he’s taking part in the show so that people see what he’s capable of.

Ash to the Eye

Thirty-year-old Ash to the Eye is a dancer, actress, and more recently became a rapper.

She’s partially blind in one eye.

Ash to the Eye said that she experienced some challenging times in her life. She said she was “sick” and that rap music came into her life as a “light.”

Rapping helped her get through some tough times.

Elso

Budding rapper Elso is 24 years old.

The Netflix star comes from Arpajon, Essonne.

West Indies rappers

The Netflix show also sees judge Shay head out to the West Indies in search of new rap talent.

Mirai Renji from Guadeloupe performs first.

He’s 24 years old, has been in France for four months and also spent time living in the USA.

Next up is Flash who hails from Martinique.

He’s 20 years old and says that his lyrics show what his everyday life is like.

For him, Rhythm and Flow would be a “springboard.”

Last of the West Indies rappers to perform is Yonn. He’s from Saint-Esprit and is 29 years old.

Yonn has been rapping since he was a young teenager.

Vadek

Hailing from Nantes, is Vadek.

He’s been rapping for six years and the Rhythm and Flow star is 21 years old.

Rhythm and Flow France season 2: Randy

Twenty-year-old Randy hails from Rennes.

He’s been rapping for around two years.

He’s arriving on the show to give viewers a taste of “feel-good music.”

Lpee

Lpee is 26 years old and comes from Northeast Paris.

He said he thinks the show could be a “gamechanger” for him.

Lpee describes himself as a “real competitor.”

Yuz Boy

Yuz Boy is 23. He doesn’t describe himself as a rapper but as an artist.

He loves all kinds of music.

Yuz Boy added that everything he listened to in his youth made him who he is today.

He used to play soccer but later found a passion for music.

D.A.V

D.A.V is 25 years old, speaking on the Netflix show, he said that he is “well prepared.”

He said: “As a rapper, I hide my face and only show half of it,” because it’s only part of his personality.

He was signed to a label but now he’s starting again on Rhythm and Flow.

Crystal competes on Rhythm and Flow France season 2

Crystal is 31 years old and says she’s going to “spit a little venom” on the show.

She said she wasn’t phased by the fact she had to perform in front of judge Shay.

She hails from BX and added that Nicki Minaj inspired her rapping career.

Rhythm and Flow France season 2 cast: Driss

Driss is 25 years old and hails from Cannes.

He went up against WarEnd who is from Toulouse.

WarEnd is 27 years old and both progressed through to the next round in episode 2.

Nayra

Nayra lives with her two siblings in a room share so rarely has the privacy to practice her rapping and songwriting skills. At 27 years old she’s taking part in the Netflix show.

Nayra is from Saint-Denis and started rapping when she was 12 years old.

She became an online success after posting videos of her rapping on social media.

Slkrack and Bayass

Slkrack is 30 years old.

The rapper hails from “the 18th” and shares the same birthday as fellow competitor Bayass.

Bayass is 26 years old and the two are from the same place.

WATCH RHYTHM AND FLOW FRANCE ON NETFLIX NOW