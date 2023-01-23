Bling Empire: New York follows cast members including Richard Chang and Vika Abbyaeva as they navigate life and love in The Big Apple.

The Netflix show kicked off on January 20 and sees Dorothy Wang, Tina Leung, Stephen Hung, and many more famous and affluent faces give viewers a glimpse into their lives of luxury.

Richard and his girlfriend, Vika, have some ups and downs during the show. So, let’s take a look at where they are now.

Who are Richard Chang and Vika Abbyaeva?

Of course, Richard and Vika are Bling Empire: New York cast members, but beyond that, they have their own careers.

Richard, 37, is known as ‘Chairman Chang’. He said that “since high school,” he’s been the “person to organize things and bring people together.”

Despite having some ups and downs on Bling Empire, Vika and Richard are still together in 2023 per their Instagram pages.

During Bling Empire: New York, Richard explains that his mother is battling pancreatic cancer.

His mother encourages his relationship with Vika during episode 2 and says she wants her son to marry her.

Richard works in the health and beauty field as Chief Growth Officer for Hudson Medical and Wellness, per his LinkedIn page.

Vika is Kalmykian and Russian

Speaking on Bling Empire: New York episode 1, Richard said that in the last couple of years, he’d “easily” been on thousands of dates. To Richard, dating in New York is “an epic adventure.”

However, when he met Vika, he wanted to settle down with her. However, he “had to try a lot of flavors to find out what he liked.”

He added that she is half Kalmykian and half Russian: “Kalmykia is an Asian republic within Russia and they are descents of Genghis Khan.”

What does Bling Empire’s Vika do?

While Richard is busy working at Hudson Medical, Vika appears to be a model, judging by her Instagram posts.

She can be found on Instagram at @vika.abby with over 9,000 followers.

Vika’s Instagram shows that she lives a luxurious life and often jet-sets all over the world.

She can be seen posing on the beach in Italy and wearing glamorous dresses in Yucatan.

