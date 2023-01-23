Richard Chang on Bling Empire: New York’s net worth is in the millions, thanks to his well-established role at a health and wellness company. He joins his rich Netflix co-stars living it up at luxurious parties and dinners.

The reality star claims he dated “half of the New York population” before meeting his girlfriend Vika. Richard is also earning enough to have done his fair share of travelling, including to Jordan, Brazil and Canada.

So, what’s Richard’s net worth as he stars on Bling Empire: New York? Living that boujee lifestyle certainly requires a well-paid salary. He joined health company Hudson Medical and Wellness in 2021, where he currently works.

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Richard from Bling Empire – net worth

Richard has a net worth of $2.5 million, The Cinemaholic estimates. As he appears on Bling Empire, he works as chief growth officer at health company Hudson + Medical, and has been there since December 2021.

Following his role at The Sleep Spa as senior vice president, he joined Hudson Medical, which opened a medical practice with the goal of providing the most comprehensive care for pain and musculoskeletal conditions in 2010.

Richard studied finance and marketing at New York University, before going on to secure jobs such as director of merchandise planning at Calvin Klein and director at Hastens Beds. Now, he’s a Bling Empire NY star!

Richard claims on a fundraiser raising money for his mom that they “weren’t anything close to rich” but added that he sees wealth as something separate to just money. He added: “We certainly weren’t poor because we had each other.”

He has an eye for photography

Richard isn’t just a growth officer but a photographer in his spare time. He is often found in art galleries and taking snapshots for his aesthetic Instagram page, but it appears to simply be a hobby.

He is often complimented by fellow photographers for his keen eye, usually taking advantage of different shapes like cars parked next to each other or a swimming pool with circle shapes all over the ceiling.

The Bling Empire: New York star has taken photos for years, from everything to cars and models, to capturing artists’ work on camera. In fact, most of his posts are artsy, and include several memories of him travelling the world.

Most of Bling Empire NY cast are richer

Richard may be a millionaire, but his Bling Empire: New York cast have still outdone his wealth. He’s richer than co-star Nam Lak, who is estimated to hold a $100,000 net worth, while her father is believed to have $100 million to his name.

Tina Leung has beaten him in the net worth ranks at $4.5 million, while Blake Abbie goes higher at $5 million. Fans have described Richard as the non-rich guy of the season – but he’s still raking in the dollar!

Stephen Hung is where the real money’s at, with a whopping $450 million net worth. His successful career in the banking industry has helped him become one of the wealthiest people in New York.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

