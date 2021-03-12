Who is Rob Robinson from Last Chance U: Basketball? Wife and career of Netflix coach!











Rob Robinson is seen showing basketball players how to shoot hoops, in Netflix’s new Last Chance U spinoff. So, who is the coach?

He guides the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Huskies players while they try to score their way to the top, as seen on Last Chance U: Basketball.

Giving us a peek inside the world of community college basketball, Rob leaves quite the impact on the players on the Netflix series.

Let’s get to know coach Rob Robinson. And for anyone out there who fancies being taught by him, we looked up how to join his academy.

Who is Rob Robinson?

Robert Robinson is one of three assistant coaches of basketball team East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC).

He works between 9 and ten hours a day for the sports team, and spends most of his teaching time with player KJ Allen.

Rob is the newest addition to the team staff, and was previously a head coach at Notre Dame High School for 20 years.

The award-winning coach has been named the Cal-Hi State Coach of the Year, SCIBCA Southern Section Coach of the Year, and the Press-Enterprise Coach of the Year.

With hopes to become a full-time coach for ELAC, he is currently also a part-time virtual teacher for other institutions.

Rob Robinson’s basketball journey

Aside from leading a successful team, he has had coaching stops at Allen Hancock College as an assistant coach, and as a player and head coach for the Columbus Cagerz of the USBL.

Rob, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, moved to California to finish high school, attending Cabrillo High.

After graduating Cabrillo High, he played basketball for three schools, including Allen Hancock Community College, Stephen F. Austin State University, and UC-Riverside in 1996.

And it’s not just basketball he’s talented in – Rob also qualified for the NCAA national championship finals in the high jump in 1996.

He received his Bachelors degree in Sociology from UC Riverside in 1997, and his master’s degree in Instruction and Curriculum from Emporia State University in Kansas in 2005.

Who is Rob Robinson’s wife?

Krysten

Rob has been married to his wife Krysten for 21 years.

The couple have three sons together, KJ, 20, Meda, 20, and Justus, 18.

So it looks like Rob is pretty busy, whether he is on or off the court!

