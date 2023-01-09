Robbie Jester is one of the 11 accomplished chefs taking part in a brand-new Netflix series – Pressure Cooker. Robbie wears many hats and has multiple businesses including a restaurant.

For the first time ever, Netflix brings viewers a house cooking show. The contestants all compete with one another, judge each other’s dishes, and also co-exist under the same roof.

Let’s find out more about Pressure Cooker star Robbie Jester and his restaurant.

© 2022

Who is Robbie Jester?

Pressure Cooker contestant Robbie Jester is a 36-year-old chef.

He’s an executive chef and restaurant owner. Robbie runs three businesses.

The chef is no stranger to the big screen as he appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay in the past.

Find Robbie on Instagram at @robbie_jester where he has over 7.6k followers.

Robbie’s Pressure Cooker journey

Robbie began his Pressure Cooker journey along with 10 other chefs.

As episode 8 rolled around, Robbie and Mike were the final two chefs to compete for the top spot.

Robbie was crowned the winner of the show and he won a $100,000 prize.

He won the show by just one point and it was his fellow chefs who decided his victory.

The 36-year-old opted for dishes inspired by his parents including pasta, bison tenderloin, and panna cotta.

Robbie Jester’s restaurant

When it comes to cheffing, Robbie has 22 years of experience under his belt. His Take A Chef page states that he grew up in a restaurant family and that his father was his role model in the kitchen.

Robbie runs a restaurant called Pizzeria Mariana which is located in Newark, Delaware.

The Pizzeria Mariana website states that it: “…takes the Neapolitan pizza shop full circle offering classic Italian dishes with small town restaurant vibes.”

He can also be hired as a private chef. Per his website, the Pressure Cooker star “catered events for Vice President Biden and the King and Queen of Sweden.”

Although Robbie appears to have achieved a ton in his career so far, he writes in his Instagram bio: “Just a dude trying to be better everyday!”

WATCH PRESSURE COOKER ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK