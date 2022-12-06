Robert Brotherton is introduced as Julia Haart’s assistant on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life. He is now worth millions, but it’s not just working for the star that earned him an income, but performing on Broadway and making art, too.

Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire on the series, which quickly turns contentious on season 2. Her family are there to provide their support, as well as her previous employee Robert at Elite World Group.

He formerly served as Elite World’s Chief Operating Officer in season 1, but after Julia and her now ex-husband Silvio Scaglia had a publicly rocky breakup, he was let go. Despite this, Robert has accumulated millions as her assistant.

Robert Brotherton’s net worth

Robert is worth an estimated $5.5 million, The Cinemaholic reports. Before working for Elite World Group as Julia’s assistant, he was chief executive officer of La Perla North America, where Julia also worked.

Previous to those top jobs, he worked at Zac Posen House of Z as a global public relations and corporate communications manager in 2008 and then at Escada as their public relations and communications director.

He reportedly earns over $850,000 per year, owing to his positions as a high-level executive at several organizations for over a decade. Additionally, his job as a performer is said to earn him an average of $60,000 yearly, as per Cinemaholic.

Julia Haart’s assistant is in Broadway

Robert, an aspiring performer, made his debut to the big stage in November 2022 with My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret at Broadway’s supper club 54 Below, which is owned by Broadway producers.

Singing has always been in Robert’s bones as he moved to New York to pursue a singing career at Syracuse University, where he secured a full scholarship for music. Job-wise, he hasn’t listed any roles on LinkedIn since March 2022.

Robert got a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and Opera from Syracuse University and then obtained a Bachelor of Science in Advertising Management from S.I. Newhouse School of Communication.

My Unorthodox Life: Are Robert and Julia still friends?

Yes, Robert and Julia are still friends. They attended the opening night of new Candace Bushnell show Is There Sex In The City? in December 2021 and continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Julia shared on Instagram, underneath a cast photo including Robert:

So incredibly grateful for our family, friends, and fans, for holding our hands throughout this journey and sharing it with us. For always being there with a kind word, never ending support, and so much love! We hope you watch our story, and that it helps you create your own.

Robert was also there for Julia after she was fired from Elite World Group. Fans are also wondering if Robert’s partner is now Ra’ed Saade, who he dated on My Unorthodox Life season 2, but they went their separate ways.

