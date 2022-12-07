Robert Brotherton’s cosmetic surgery is featured on My Unorthodox Life season 2. The Netflix star headed into the doctor’s surgery to get nipped and tucked during the 2022 season.

Julia Haart’s bestie had waited a long time for the moment to come that he would get plastic surgery.

While waiting for the doctor, Julia said: “As his best friend do I think he needs any of this surgery? Absolutely not, he’s perfect. But if this is what he needs to see himself like I already see him then I’m gonna be there and support him.”

Robert picked out “which butt he wants,” and said that he had a “wide buffet” of choices when it came to his new derrière. So, let’s take a look at Robert’s surgery results and where he is now after the show’s second season.

Who is Robert from My Unorthodox Life?

Robert Brotherton is 35 years old and stars in the Netflix show My Unorthodox Life.

He’s the former COO of Elite World Group. Per the Netflix series, he’s set to be involved in a new venture called HaartSphere.

Robert is Julia Haart’s best friend and says he’s “the man behind” her.

He has 152k followers on Instagram at @rpbii.

Robert’s body transformation

Speaking on My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 1 he says that over the last year he lost about 85 lbs.

He also added that he bought a house in Connecticut and reconnected with an old high school friend named Ra’ed Saade.

Robert and Ra’ed moved in together and are officially dating.

During the Netflix show, Ra’ed can be seen supporting Robert in his body transformation. He said: “One thing you have to know…Robert, you are stunning.”

Robert Brotherton’s surgery

My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 1 sees Robert head into the doctor’s office to prepare for his surgery.

Julia and Ra’ed are by his side as he says he’s “waited like 10 years” for this day to come.

After Robert’s surgery, Ra’ed helped him recover and fans got to see him celebrate his new body with a party during the show.

Robert also took to Instagram to show off his new looks. He captioned a photo of himself showing off new toned abs:

“Well the cat is out of the bag! I have been thoroughly snatched by @drsteinbrech at @maleplasticsurgery – literally sculpted for the gawds.

“Being comfortable in my own skin has always been a challenge. I lost the weight but still struggled. This surgery was so meaningful because it meant the beginning of a new chapter for me and my body. Our outward appearance isn’t everything, and I’ve certainly spent a lot of time working on what’s between my ears, but I’m finally starting to feel excited about my shell – and that’s a victory for me.”

