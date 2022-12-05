My Unorthodox Life is back for Season 2, including fan favorite, Robert Brotherton, and a lot has changed in his life since Season 1. From his looks, to his job, to his relationship – it seems like Robert has a whole new life!

Although we see many of the same faces in Season 2, a lot has changed in many of their lives, and of course, that can only mean one thing. More drama!

We delve deeper into the life of Robert Brotherton from My Unorthodox Life and see what’s changed since Season 1!

*** MY UNORTHODOX LIFE SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW ***

Who is Robert Brotherton?

Robert was born in Texas, where he was raised by an adoptive family. He then moved to New York to pursue his career as a singer at Syracuse University.

Speaking to People about the move, Robert said:

“I went and I sang and then they called me back after my audition and said, “Come meet us afterwards.” The day I was there, they offered me a full scholarship for music. And I was like, “Oh my God, this is amazing. I’m not going to have to pay for college.” I really didn’t even try for any other school. It seems cool and big.”

He then went into Public Relations and in Season 1, we saw Robert work alongside Julia Haart as Elite Model World’s Chief Operating Officer. However, Robert was, unfortunately, let go when Julia split with partner Silvio Scaglia.

For now, Robert is pursuing his first dream and is making a name for himself in the performance industry, having recently starred in ‘My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret’ at Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination’s 54.

Robert is open about his private life on My Unorthodox Life

Robert is adopted, however, we did see him connect with his birth mother for the first time in Season 1.

Speaking on the response after the episode aired to People, Robert said:

“I’ve probably received 10,000 DMs of people telling me about their experience, whether it went well or it didn’t go well, or how they dealt with it with their family. It’s been amazing and powerful.”

In terms of his love life, Robert is currently dating Ra’ed who features on the show. The pair share a dog together and also a vacation home in Connecticut.

In terms of where they met, Robert told People that Ra’ed was one of his best friends in college, who he had been seeing “on and off throughout the years.”

Despite going through troubles in their relationship, the pair worked through therapy and we see the pair get engaged in the season finale!

We also see Robert’s new body in Episode 1, as he shows off his weight loss and surgery.

Meet Robert from My Unorthodox Life on Instagram

As you’d expect with a big personality and talent, Robert is pretty active on Instagram and currently has 143k followers.

He shows fans many aspects of his life, from his relationship, vacations, singing career, and his weight loss journey.

Aside from his own Instagram account, Robert manages an Instagram account for his and Ra’ed’s dog, @richarddoodle where fans can follow the adventures of the adorable pup!

