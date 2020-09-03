Chef’s Table is back with another instalment, this time taking on the world of BBQ.

The four-part special series will look into some of the most renowned pitmasters. From Texas to the Basque Country, Chef’s Table: BBQ looks at the barbecue technique and history from around the world.

Rosalia Chay Chuc is featured in the fourth and final episode. Rosalia barbecues at her home in Yucatán, Mexico and her cochinita pibil (slow-cooked pork) is a traditional dish from the area.

So, who is Rosalia Chay Chuc?

Who is Rosalia Chay Chuc?

Unlike the other chefs featured on Chef’s Table: BBQ who all operate out of restaurants, Rosalia is based from home. This means that it’s not the easiest to pop by her house and try the BBQ.

Rosalia is famous for barbecuing with Mayan cooking techniques which are over a millennia old. Her celebrated dishes, which are well-known and loved in the area are cochinita pibil and relleno negro. Chefs have come from all over the world to learn from Rosalia, and be taught the Mayan cooking technique.

Rosalia’s hometown is in Yaxunah, Yucatán where she still lives to this day. She was taught to cook by her grandmothers and started cooking at a young age. She started out preparing tortillas and cooking food in the traditional underground oven.

CHEF’S TABLE : Meet the Queen of Texas BBQ Tootsie Tomanetz

Rosalia on Chef’s Table: BBQ

In the fourth episode of Chef’s Table: BBQ, Rosalia explains her reasons for cooking in this ancient style.

Rosalia says:

That land [Yucatán] is the last connection to the Maya. Many people in Mexico do not believe that Maya life is important. If we don’t rescue our Maya tradition, all our beliefs will be lost.

NETFLIX NEWS Meet Chef Pato Rodriguez from Street Food: Latin America

How to try Rosalia Chay Chuc’s barbecue

If you thought that trying Rosalia’s barbecue would be a difficult feat, then we have some good news. Rosalia runs all kinds of culinary experiences that you can book. But first, you have to get yourself to Yaxunah in Mexico!

On Rosalia Chay Chuc’s website, it shows all the experiences on offer. There is the BBQ and Cochinita Pibil Experience, a 1 Day Mayan Culinary Experience, 4 Day Culinary Mayan Journey Discovery, 8 Day ‘Discover the Culinary Jewels of Riviera Maya and Yucatan’ trip.

Rosalia also hosts cooking classes, cooking demos and tequila tastings. Sign us up!

WATCH CHEF’S TABLE: BBQ ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK