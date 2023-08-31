Roxanne on The Ultimatum’s plastic surgery rumors have swirled since season 2 came out on Netflix. She has finally addressed her lip filler on Instagram. But how old is Roxanne Kaiser on The Ultimatum?

She navigates the idea of marriage with her boyfriend, Antonio, in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. However, there’s just one part of her appearance that Netflix fans keep looking at. Has The Ultimatum’s Roxanne had lip filler or plastic surgery? She has shut down the speculation on a Q&A.

Roxanne on The Ultimatum: Plastic surgery

Roxanne was asked in an Instagram Q&A how many plastic surgeries she’s had. She replied, “None smh [shake my head]. Just some really bad lip filler once, WHICH Y’ALL ALL SAW.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I did some deep diving on her old IG posts and her lips were already beautiful and naturally full. But hey if she likes it.”

Another penned: “I really want Roxanne to get that filler removed from her lips. It looks terrible. She’s far too pretty for that. #TheUltimatum.”

How old is Roxanne Kaiser?

Roxanne Kaiser is 32 years old, having been born on December 18, 1992, in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was actually aged 31 on the show but turned 32 years old once filming wrapped.

Her four-year companion, Antonio, was 30 years old during the filming of The Ultimatum season 2. The active lacrosse player was the one who issued the ultimatum to Roxanne.

Fans love her fashion and style

Despite Roxanne on The Ultimatum’s lips getting all the attention, viewers love her fashion and style. She also didn’t use a face filter following fan requests for her to be natural in a video.

Anujatolia Jewellery is where Roxanne gets her gold chains, while her Persian necklace is from Amazon for $14. When it comes to clothes, she said: “I don’t really wear high-end expensive name-brand stuff at all.”

She added: “Some of my “special occasion” dresses are “more expensive” (or my shoes because I do think high-quality shoes are important) BUT my clothes are affordable!!”

