Down to Earth is Netflix’s show of the moment, following Zac Efron and his wellness guru Darin Olien on a trip around the world.

The series launched on Friday, July 10th and given its casting of Hollywood heartthrob Zac as the lead, it’s no surprise its a hit.

Down to Earth follows Zac and Darin on a trip unlike any other; they are on a journey to discover some of the healthiest and sustainable ways of living, a show which is undoubtedly important in the current climate. But one thing viewers have picked up on whilst watching the series is the amount of sponsorships, which has led to a sense of mistrust between some viewers and the show’s message.

So, what is the clothing brand RVCA? Are they a sponsor of Zac Efron’s new show Down to Earth?

RVCA clothing

Throughout Down to Earth, Zac Efron can be seen sporting items of clothing featuring the letters ‘RVCA’ on them. This is a clothing brand, who Zac is often seen wearing off-camera too.

The brand was founded in 1999 by surfers Pat Tenore and Conan Hayes. Check out some of their designs on the website.

California brand RVCA is pronounced ‘REW-KA’. The name was developed primarily out of the “V” and “A.” These letters symbolise The Balance of Opposites and how they coexist; for example, man x woman, nature x industrialisation, and so on. The “A” is missing its line in the logo’s styling.

RVCA’s intention as a brand is to create something lasting and of substance. They also have a sustainable drive, with many of their clothing items being made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Clearly no one loves RVCA as much as @ZacEfron #DownToEarth — Haley M. 💄 (@awkwrdgrlbeauty) July 13, 2020

Do RVCA sponsor Zac Efron and Down to Earth?

At the end of the credits, it announces “This programme contains product placement.” This means it is most likely that Down to Earth was sponsored by RVCA.

Zac Efron is seen sporting the brand in multiple scenes, so RVCA is clearly one of the ‘products’ they are in reference to.

This did not go missed, and many viewers were critical of the promotion of the brand – despite the fact they are a brand which promotes sustainable items. One critic took to Twitter to say: “Just finished #DownToEarthWithZacEfron. Loved the places they visited and overall message. But, was left wanting more. How to get involved, how to help Zac and Darin make a difference? It was a bit too much of a Hilton, RVCA, and Visa commercial.”

#DownToEarth could have been a nicer @netflix series without the @RVCA sell sell sell. Made the content way less trustworthy.

Doesnt make sense to discover the important things in life while trying to sell other people a fashion wear that has nothing to do with sustainability. — Leo Lebkuchen (@leolebkuchen) July 12, 2020

The Hilton hotel chain also features heavily throughout the show, as Darin and Zac stay in the Hilton in multiple locations. For example, they stay in a Hilton in the second episode, set in France.

It is not unusual for Netflix series to feature heavy product placement. Other shows such as Queer Eye and Say I Do also feature brands who sponsor their shows.

