









Netflix viewers are getting acquainted with Safa Siddiqui, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, and many more Dubai Bling cast members in 2022 as the show dropped on the streaming service on October 27. Just like Bling Empire, Dubai Bling takes a look at some extremely wealthy residents.

One in every 100 residents in Dubai is a millionaire, so it’s no wonder that the series is filled with glamour and luxury. The cast drives around in supercars, dress in designer labels, and enjoy many of the finer things in life including in-house chefs. So, let’s find out more about Safa from Dubai Bling’s net worth.

Safa needs more wardrobe space

During the first episode of Dubai Bling, viewers are introduced to Safa and her family.

She can be seen stressing out over a lack of wardrobe space for all of her clothes, which beings to show how much money she has given the expansive collection of designer items.

Safa can also be seen living in a plush Dubai home and driving around in a grey Lamborghini during the series.

Dubai Bling star gives a glimpse of wealth on IG

Safa certainly has a passion for fashion which is explored on the Netflix series. She’s launching a career as a fashion designer and holds her first runway show during the season. However, it’s not just making clothes that Safa enjoys, her IG page shows she definitely loves wearing luxury items, too.

The Dubai Bling star can be found on Instagram at @safa_dubai with 85.6K followers.

Safa can be seen wearing Versace, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and many more designer brands. She also clearly loves a Birkin bag.

Safa from Dubai Bling’s net worth

During Dubai Bling, viewers are given the pleasure of seeing Safa’s life of luxury which includes a chef, a Lamborghini, designer clothes, and an apartment in Dubai as a gift from her husband, just to name a few things.

Safa has a net worth of $180,000, according to Arabian Business. Her husband, Fahad, has an estimated net worth of $180,000 to $800,000 per Reality Titbit.

Speaking of his co-star on the show, Ebraheem Al Samadi said of Safa: “She married a rich guy, spends his money, and talks about people”.

Prior to marrying Fahad, Safa said that she worked in real estate and had a career before meeting him and later becoming a housewife.

She’s now a social media influencer and a fashion designer as well as a reality TV star, of course.

Safa’s net worth of $180K comes in lower than some of her co-stars including DJ Bliss ($1.7M), Kris Fade ($2M), Lojain Omra ($6M) and Ebraheem Al Samadi ($50M).

