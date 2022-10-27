









There’s nothing that Netflix viewers love more than a glimpse into the lives of the super-rich – just look at how successful Bling Empire was. Now, Dubai Bling is a new addition to the streaming service and there’s a brand new batch of cast members to get to know as the series kicks off.

Safa Siddiqui is one of the stars of Dubai Bling and judging by her Instagram page, bling is something that she’s certainly accustomed to. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix show cast member including who her husband is and her Instagram page…

Dubai Bling episode 1 – Netflix

Meet Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui says she is “Iraqi” and was “born and raised in London”.

She has lived in Dubai for the past 8 years.

Safa said on Dubai Bling episode 1 that she “used to work in real estate” but is now a “retired housewife and mother”.

Safa loves shopping and says she “appreciates and understands luxury”.

Safa’s family

Dubai Bling provides a glimpse into what life is like for some of the residents of Dubai. One in 100 residents is a millionaire in The Diamond City, so it’s no wonder that Safa and the rest of her co-stars are dining at Atlantis, The Palm and shopping at Chanel.

Safa has been married for three years to her husband, Fahad.

She said on the Netflix show: “He’s from an influential family in India”.

The two share a two-year-old daughter.

During Dubai Bling, Fahad talks about expanding their family, but Safa explained that she found her pregnancy difficult.

View Instagram Post

Meet the Dubai Bling star on Instagram

With Safa’s great wealth also comes a big social media following.

The mother-of-one often takes to the ‘gram to share glimmers of her luxe-filled life with her followers.

She can be found on IG at @safa_dubai with almost 30K followers.

Safa is often sitting in Lamborghinis, wearing Versace, holding Chanel handbags and opening Louis Vuitton boxes on her IG page.

View Instagram Post

WATCH DUBAI BLING SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK