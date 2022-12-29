Sam Carmona has officially joined The Circle season 5. She works as a freelance makeup artist on the outside world, but for now, she’s holed up in the Manchester-based flats where she’s trying to build bonds with her fellow stars.

She’s quickly become a fan favorite just four episodes in. The 34-year-old is no stranger to fame, having accumulated thousands of followers on TikTok before she even made her Netflix debut on The Circle.

So, who is Sam from The Circle? What’s she like in real life? Well, she’s no catfish and is being 100% herself on the popular show. After all, her strategy on the competition is simply… to be honest.

© 2022

Sam from The Circle

From Brooklyn, New York, Sam Carmona from The Circle season 5 is completely honest. She admitted she has cheated on previous romantic partners in the past, which returned contrasting opinions – but she survived the first rankings.

She had a rethink on her approach after a difficult start on the Netflix series, deciding to go for a people-pleasing stance rather than laying out all of her true feelings in the chats as she originally planned.

Sam, who has Puerto Rican roots, recently moved into a new home as of November 2022. She has shared an Amazon wishlist to her fans which features storage carts, sofas, eyelashes, rugs and other homeware.

The season 5 star is a makeup artist

Sam works as a freelance makeup artist in the real world. She is also extremely talented when it comes to nail art, which she often shows off on her social media pages, as well as her bold outfits.

She is known for wearing bright eyeliner of all colors, from pink to glowing green. Now, Sam is adding reality TV personality to her resume and revealed on TikTok that she’s “so blessed” to be making an appearance.

Sam is an MUA who also loves sneakers, and lists herself as a social media influencer on Twitter. She’s been reacting to the first four episodes of The Circle on the app, where she has received tons of praise.

Sam is TikTok and IG-famous

Sam has accumulated 775K followers on TikTok and over 56K on Instagram. You can follow The Circle season 5 contestant for all of her glam makeup selfies and photo shoots at @bkshedevil.

Her TikTok features videos of her unboxing make-up products, getting ready, and of course, makeup. After finding out Sam is on the Netflix competition, many fans flooded to her comments to share their appreciation.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know