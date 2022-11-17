Sara Jane Ho's net worth hit the teapot when she opened two etiquette schools











Sara Jane Ho is “bringing out the best in people” in her new Netflix series Mind Your Manners. She is an etiquette coach who works all over the world and teaches people from all walks of life. Sara’s methods teach people how to behave in social settings, improve their clothing game, beauty, and grooming, how to dine, and ways to improve their relationships with their loved ones and in business.

Mind your Manners dropped on Netflix on November 17 and the arrival of Sara’s show on the streaming service has prompted viewers to ask about her net worth.

So, let’s find out more about Sara Jane Ho’s net worth – she hasn’t earned it all through teaching people how to cut up bananas.

Who is Sara Jane Ho?

Sara Jane Ho is an international etiquette coach, author, and businesswoman. Netflix fans will see Sara Jane teaching her clients how to do all kinds of things, from walking correctly to cutting up food, dressing themselves, and much more.

She’s helping people in her Netflix series in 2022 who want to “elevate” their lives.

Sara Jane Ho’s net worth

Sara Jane hails from China, but she attended Georgetown University and Harvard Business School in the USA. She’s super-talented and has the degrees to prove it. Despite being recognized as the pro of manners for opening the first finishing school in China in 2013, Sara has a background in finance.

She worked for Perella Weinberg Partners and Morgan Stanley per LinkedIn. Her etiquette school, Institute Sarita was recognized as one of the “World’s Most Innovative 50 Companies” by Fast Company in 2014. Sara now has two etiquette schools, with the second opening in Shanghai in 2015. According to BBC, it’s not cheap to study at Institute Sarita, “with a 10-day debutante course costing around £8,500.”

SCMP writes that Institute Sarita’s 12-day hostess course costs just over £12,000. She also has a YouTube channel with almost 10k subscribers where she teaches etiquette tips. Sara also wrote a book, Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante, released in 2016.

The Cinemaholic estimates Sara Jane Ho’s net worth at $30m in 2022.

Instagram shows she’s a woman of the world

Sara Jane’s LinkedIn profile shows that she has traveled for study and work in her life. Her Instagram also shows that she’s not afraid of venturing out across the globe.

On October 28, she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in Beijing before heading abroad for a business trip. Back in June, Sara wrote on Instagram that she was inspired to create a “finishing school” in China while living abroad. She wrote: “10 years ago today I was living in Switzerland..”

Find Sara on Instagram @sarajaneho where she has around 54k followers.

