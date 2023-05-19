Selling Sunset season 6 sees new real estate agents join The Oppenheim Group and they’re bringing some top-tier clients to the Netflix show. Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie makes her Selling Sunset debut during the 2023 show.

The Best Friend and My Type rapper was in the market for a new home during season 6 and there was one new Oppenheim Group realtor ready to show her around a stunning property in episode 9.

Selling Sunset newbie Bre Tiesi waltzed onto the Netflix scene boasting about her celebrity clients and it appears that she really wasn’t lying when she said she shows houses to some high-profile people.

Saweetie appears on Selling Sunset

Rapper and singer Saweetie, 29, has starred on some TV shows before. She made guest appearances on Wild ‘n Out, Cooking with Paris, and Respectfully Justin.

Now, she’s starring on Netflix‘s Selling Sunset alongside more of Bre’s A-lister clients such as Deontay Wilder’s wife, Telli Swift.

Speaking of how she and Saweetie met, Bre said that they “met at a party years ago,” adding: “We were both with some people of status and we ended up just clicking…”

Saweetie views a stunning house on Selling Sunset

Saweetie enlisted the help of Bre Tiesi to help her find her dream home on Selling Sunset.

Bre showed Saweetie around a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 7,401-square-foot house worth almost $9 million.

The Tap In rapper said the home had the best shower she’d ever seen in her life. As she walked around the property, she said: “I’m seeing photoshoots everywhere.”

Saweetie was super-interested in the home Bre showed her around. But said she’d have to get approval from her mom before making an offer.

What is the star’s net worth?

Given that Saweetie is considering mansions worth millions of dollars on Selling Sunset, some viewers of the show may have some questions about the artist’s net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that Saweetie’s net worth is currently set at $4 million.

Speaking of her client’s success, Bre said that the artist “started at the bottom.”

The rapper’s breakthrough song, Icy Grl, was released on SoundCloud in 2017. Since then, she’s been nominated for People’s Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and won Hustler of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2021.

