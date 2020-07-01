If you, like us, binge-watched all of Queer Eye season 5 in the blink of an eye, Netflix have yet another makeover show to keep you entertained.

Say I Do launches on Wednesday, July 1st and already we’re calling it as the show of the summer. Think Queer Eye with a touch of Married At First Sight and Love Is Blind.

The show follows eight couples who haven’t had a chance to make it down the aisle for reasons explored on the show – bring tissues. The couples are then helped by a team of three experts to plan their dream proposals and weddings.

But who are the experts on the show? We found Jeremiah, Thai and Gabriele on Instagram to get to know the Netflix wedding experts better.

Say I Do on Netflix: Experts

Jeremiah Brent

Thai Nguyen

Gabriele Bertaccini

Get to know Jeremiah

Jeremiah Brent is an American interior designer and TV star. He was born on November 24th, 1984 making him 35 years old.

Jeremiah founded his namesake design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), back in 2011. The interior design firm, which has bases in both Los Angeles and New York City, specialises in residential, commercial, and hospitality design. So, Jeremiah is going to be the go-to guy for planning the big day! Over the years, Jeremiah’s work has been featured in publications such as Domino Magazine, Architectural Digest, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Say I Do is not Jeremiah’s first stint on television, as he also headed up HGTV’s Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House. This was filmed with his husband Nate Berkus. The couple have two children.

You can follow Jeremiah Brent on Instagram under the handle @j eremiahbrent where he has over half a million followers.

Who is Thai Nguyen?

Thai Nguyen was born in South Vietnam but in 1993 his family moved to Los Angeles.

Primarily Thai Nguyen is a designer and creative, who is one of the few major Vietnamese-American designers in the fashion world. He founded the Thai Nguyen Atelier in 2002.

He graduated from the FIDM in 2002 and then joined BCBG Max Azria as an associate designer as his first major job. Thai formed his own line to explore his creative freedom. With some serious experience in design bridal couture, we’re sure Thai Nguyen is going to create some stunning dresses for the Say I Do weddings.

Besides Netflix’s Say I Do, Thai has also been starred on some of Bravo’s hit reality shows, including RuPaul’s Drag Race and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

You can follow Thai on Instagram @thainguyenatelier.

Say I Do’s Gabriele Bertaccini

Gabriele “Gabe” Bertaccini is the Executive Chef and Owner of iL TOCCO and CULINARY MISCHiEF.

Gabe also has proven himself as a successful food writer. He often contributes as a freelance food writer for several magazines and newspapers. Gabe also is a regular guests on local and national TV, including NBC and ABC.

On Instagram, he describes himself as a “Professional Dinner Party Thrower” and also a “Doggie Dad Aficionado.”

Follow Chef Gabe @chefgabebertaccini.

